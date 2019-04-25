Green Day’s Mike Dirnt looks for a payday in Piedmont

Mike Dirnt of Green Day is tuning into the Bay Area market. His stately Mediterranean-style home of three years is up for grabs in Piedmont for $6.8 million.
The bassist has been making plenty of noise in the real estate industry as of late, selling homes in Ojai, Newport Beach and Montecito in the last three years. He bought the Piedmont property through a trust in 2016 for $5.85 million, records show.
Set on three-quarters of an acre, the gated estate centers on a 6,712-square-foot home built in 1927. Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and thick hand-plastered walls keep the residence in touch with its roots, and the remodeled kitchen brings things into the 21st century.
A sweeping staircase leads upstairs, where a master suite with paneled walls expands to a column-lined terrace. It’s one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in the two-story floor plan.
Arches frame the loggia out back, which descends to a trellis-topped flagstone patio space with a swimming pool and spa. The manicured grounds also hold a fountain and fire pit.
Heidi Marchesotti of BHG Highland Partners holds the listing.
Dirnt, 46, is a founding member of Green Day and an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The punk rock group’s hits include “American Idiot,” “Holiday” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”