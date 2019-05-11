Hot Property Newsletter: Now that’s expensive

TV judge Tanya Acker was taken with the home office when she first saw the 4,000-square-foot house she rents in Beverly Hills. “I liked the idea of waking up, walking down the hallway and coming in here to work,” she said. When the “Hot Bench” magistrate isn’t on television, she can be found in the cozy, plant-filled space working on a book, developing a podcast, looking at producing opportunities or involved in philanthropic causes. Her favorite thing about the room, which features family photos and paintings from Haiti, are the views because they elicit fond memories of growing up in L.A.