Orlando Bloom lists Beverly Hills bachelor pad for $9 million

Orlando Bloom is giving up the bachelor life. The actor, who is engaged to pop star Katy Perry, has put his Beverly Hills home of two years on the market for $8,999,999.
Bloom just wrapped up a remodel of the home, which involved the addition of a zero-edge swimming pool and the Ipe wood decking that now surrounds it. The kitchen was also reconfigured so that it opens to the dining room, according to listing agent Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group.
“The house was remodeled with exceptional design and quality as it was meant for him to live in, although [Bloom] recently got engaged and asked me to sell the house,” Oppenheim said.
Built in the 1960s, the single-story home keeps the eyes moving with brilliant white walls and custom LED accent lighting.
A living room with sunken conversation pit is at the heart of the 4,011-square-foot house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Pocketing glass doors in nearly every room connect the living spaces with the outdoors.
Caissons were also installed some 50 feet underground to reinforce the home’s foundation, Oppenheim said. Built-in bench seating, planters and a fire feature are among other additions to the property, which backs up to a hillside.
Bloom, 42, is known for his roles in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the Rings” film franchises. He is set to appear in the upcoming war drama “The Outpost” alongside Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones.