Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom get married on a beach in Tulum, Mexico

Justin Theroux stands next to Nicole Brydon Bloom
Actors Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom have been dating since 2023.
(CJ Rivera / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 

Looks as if Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are married.

The actors were photographed long-distance Sunday on a beach in Tulum, Mexico, posing for photographs, TMZ reported. He wore a white tux and she wore a wedding dress, which almost certainly means they are married.

It also looks as if Theroux, who writes and directs in addition to acting, is a fan of these surprise weddings. He and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston pulled one off in 2015 when a birthday celebration for him turned out to be a wedding for both of them.

Representatives for Theroux and Brydon Bloom, 30, did not respond immediately Monday to The Times’ request for confirmation and additional information.

They were supposedly first spotted out together at a Netflix event in New York in February 2023. By summer, they were photographed smooching in public over dinner and by fall they were red-carpet official, posing together at events.

The “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” actor, 53, proposed in Italy in 2024, where he was promoting the movie at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Theroux’s most recent acting work can be seen in the Netflix sitcom “Running Point,” while Brydon Bloom appears in Hulu’s thriller series “Paradise.”

Theroux and Aniston, 56, met while working on the movie “Wanderlust” in 2010, got engaged in 2012 and pulled off that surprise backyard wedding in August 2015. They separated in late 2017, finalized their divorce the next year and have remained friends.

Christie D’Zurilla

