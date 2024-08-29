Justin Theroux engaged to actor Nicole Brydon Bloom of ‘The Gilded Age’

Justin Theroux reportedly popped the question to actor Nicole Brydon Bloom in Italy, where he’s promoting “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Looks as if Justin Theroux is going to give marriage another try — this time with fellow actor Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” actor, 53, popped the question in Italy, where he is promoting the movie at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, People reported Thursday. Bloom, 30, said yes.

It’s unclear how the two thespians met, though they were supposedly first spotted out together at a Netflix event in New York in February 2023, and by summer, they were photographed smooching in public, People said.

Bloom has been seen most recently in Max’s “The Gilded Age” and the Hulu miniseries “We Were the Lucky Ones.” In “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Theroux plays the manipulative manager and beau of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) who is exploiting their relationship for his own ends.

Reps for Theroux and Bloom did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for confirmation Thursday.

This would be a second engagement for Theroux. He and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 55, met while working on the movie “Wanderlust” in 2010, got engaged in 2012 and finally pulled off a surprise backyard wedding in August 2015. They separated in late 2017, finalized their divorce the next year and have remained friends in the aftermath.