Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Justin Theroux engaged to actor Nicole Brydon Bloom of ‘The Gilded Age’

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom posing for photographers wearing all-white with their arms around one another
Justin Theroux reportedly popped the question to actor Nicole Brydon Bloom in Italy, where he’s promoting “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.
(Jacopo Raule / FilmMagic / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
Share via

Looks as if Justin Theroux is going to give marriage another try — this time with fellow actor Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” actor, 53, popped the question in Italy, where he is promoting the movie at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, People reported Thursday. Bloom, 30, said yes.

It’s unclear how the two thespians met, though they were supposedly first spotted out together at a Netflix event in New York in February 2023, and by summer, they were photographed smooching in public, People said.

Advertisement
A woman poses in a red-stitched jacket.

Movies

‘Honestly, I was terrified’: Winona Ryder on returning with ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

The Gen-X icon always hoped to be back in black for one of her most signature roles. But Ryder and her director Tim Burton still can’t believe it’s happened.

Aug. 28, 2024

Bloom has been seen most recently in Max’s “The Gilded Age” and the Hulu miniseries “We Were the Lucky Ones.” In “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Theroux plays the manipulative manager and beau of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) who is exploiting their relationship for his own ends.

Reps for Theroux and Bloom did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for confirmation Thursday.

This would be a second engagement for Theroux. He and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 55, met while working on the movie “Wanderlust” in 2010, got engaged in 2012 and finally pulled off a surprise backyard wedding in August 2015. They separated in late 2017, finalized their divorce the next year and have remained friends in the aftermath.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionBreaking News
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 34 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement