Coast to coast: Wide receiver Randall Cobb swaps Virginia digs for Tarzana estate

Randall Cobb has gone coast to coast. After parting ways with his Virginia digs, the Green Bay Packers wideout has picked up a Traditional-style home in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley for about $4.76 million.
Located in Tarzana, the 7,000-square-foot house is around the same size as the contemporary-vibe home Cobb recently sold on the East Coast. In terms of amenities, however, the new place ups the ante quite a bit with a movie theater, a gym, a billiards room, a wine cellar, a swimming pool with a spa and full-sized basketball court.
With white siding and navy blue plantation shutters, the exterior wears a Cape Cod-style. Inside, coffered ceilings top hardwood floors across the open floor plan.
On the main level, there’s an indoor-outdoor living room with a fireplace, a double-island kitchen with a tile backsplash and a pair of chandelier-topped dining areas. Through pocketing doors, the space expands to include a covered patio with another fireplace.
Upstairs, both the master suite and loft open to private terraces that take in city-light views. There are five bedrooms and 5.75 bathrooms in total, including the detached guesthouse.
The home first listed in May for $5.495 million. Nick Tatone of Dilbeck Real Estate held the listing, according to the MLS.
After a standout career at Kentucky, Cobb was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. In eight seasons, he has 458 catches and 44 touchdowns, as well as a Pro Bowl trip in 2014.
A year later, he inked a four-year deal with Green Bay worth $40 million.