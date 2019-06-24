Hockey great Scott Niedermayer seeks $5.5 million for loaded Newport Beach home

Retired hockey star Scott Niedermayer, who spent the tail end of his Hall of Fame career with the Anaheim Ducks, is closing in on a buyer in Newport Beach.
His home in the coastal community is currently listed as sale pending, but is “still accepting backup offers,” according to the Multiple Listing Service. The asking price is $5.495 million.
Found in a guard-gated community, the half-acre property makes the most of its space. In addition to a 5,646-square-foot house, there’s a swimming pool, spa, dining gazebo, cabanas and a full-size tennis court.
Past a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase, interiors draw the eye with oak floors and oversized fireplaces.
A voluminous step-down living room sits under coffered ceilings, and other highlights include a window-filled dining room, a media room with built-ins and a gourmet kitchen with a massive center island. Bay windows and French doors take in leafy views of the backyard.
The master suite sits upstairs. One of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, it expands to a step-up lounge and marble-filled bathroom.
Built in 1983, the home sits about two miles from the ocean.
Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Neidermayer, 45, played 18 seasons and 1,263 games in the NHL — a tie for 79th most in league history. In addition to competing in five All-Star Games, he won the Stanley Cup three times with the Devils and once with the Ducks.
Another former Duck, Andrew Cogliano, recently listed his contemporary home on Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula for $2.85 million.