NBA great Scottie Pippen puts Illinois mansion with indoor basketball court back in play

Basketball legend Scottie Pippen is ready to shed his custom mansion in Illinois, the state where he won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. The former Bull’s 10,000-square-foot home is up for grabs at $1.899 million, records show.
Spanning 2.6 acres in Highland Park, a lakefront suburb of Chicago, the country club estate packs in such amenities as a brick wine cellar, a game room, a movie theater and a sauna. A custom indoor basketball court is emblazoned with Pippen’s jersey.
Oversized living spaces fill the floor plan. There’s a grand foyer, two-story living room, spacious formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, office and wet bar. A total of six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms include two master suites complete with spa bathrooms and custom walk-in closets.
French doors line the family room, opening to a stone patio that descends to an infinity-edge pool with a water slide and spa. A motor court and four-car garage sit behind gates in the front, and out back, mature trees populate the grassy grounds.
The home originally came up for sale three years ago for just under $3.1 million, according to the Chicago Tribune. Last year, the property was listed for $2.25 million — $25,000 more than Pipped paid for the property in 2004.
Pippen, 53, spent 12 of his 17 NBA seasons with the Bulls, where he and Michael Jordan helped turn the team into a dynasty in the ’90s. Along with six NBA titles, he made seven all-star teams and eight all-defensive first teams. He twice won gold medals at the Summer Olympics including in 1992 as a member the original so-called Dream Team.