Producer Stan Wertlieb seeks $10.9 million for double-unit condo in Miami Beach

Stan Wertlieb, the Grindstone Entertainment Group principal who produced “First Kill” and “Gotti,” has put his Miami Beach condo on the market for $10.9 million.
The waterfront home combines two units in Continuum on South Beach, a 40-story skyscraper and the city’s fifth tallest building. Walls of glass and sleek, whitewashed living spaces fill the 3,355-square-foot space.
Accessed by a private elevator, the home enters to a tile-lined open floor plan that combines a living room, chandelier-topped dining area and center-island kitchen. Outside, a balcony takes in views of the ocean and skyline.
The master suite opens to a balcony as well. One of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, it expands to a spacious bathroom with a freestanding tub and oversized shower.
The property comes with two parking spaces and valet services, and other building amenities include a lagoon-style pool, three tennis courts, a pro shop, beach club, gym and spa.
Bohdan Mastykaz of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
Active especially in the action genre, Wertlieb’s producer credits include “Last Knights,” “The Frozen Ground” and the upcoming Sylvester Stallone film “Escape Plan: The Extractors.”