‘God Friended Me’ co-creator Steven Lilien buddies up with a new home in Westwood

Steven Lilien, who co-created the CBS drama “God Friended Me,” has signed on the line for a new spot in Westwood. The writer-producer paid roughly $2.67 million for a newly built traditional-style home, public records show.
Past a covered front porch, the home opens to 3,048 square feet of bright living spaces. Hardwood lines the open floor plan, which includes formal and informal dining areas, a whitewashed kitchen and an indoor-outdoor living room with a fireplace. An office sits off the common rooms.
Carpet fills the second story, where a loft and most of the bedrooms are found. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and a freestanding tub. A total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the interior.
Outside, fences border a yard with a patio, swimming pool and spa.
Before the home was built, the property traded hands last year for $1.48 million, records show. It first listed in June for $2.895 million, around $220,000 more than what Lilien paid.
Lilien holds writer and producer credits on “Gotham,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “CSI: NY.” In October, CBS announced it had ordered a second season of “God Friended Me.”
Sally Forster Jones of Compass held the listing, according to the MLS. Dana Cataldi, also with Compass, represented Lilien.