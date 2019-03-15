Tia Mowry-Hardrict sheds some real estate in Agoura Hills

Actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict of “Sister, Sister” fame has sold a family home in Agoura Hills for $1.545 million.
The two-story home, built in 1996, has nearly 4,200 square feet of white-walled living space. There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms and fireplaces in the family room, living room and master suite. The center-island kitchen, which adjoins the family room, opens through a glass slider to the backyard.
Outside, the flat, roughly half-acre lot contains a covered patio, a playground, a sports court and lawn. Views take in the surrounding canyon and mountains.
Mowry-Hardrict bought the place more than two decades ago with a relative, real estate records show. Over the last 30 days, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for homes in Agoura Hills was $870,000, up 1.5% compared with the previous year, according to Redfin.
Allen Brodetsky of Boutique Realty was the listing agent. Valerie Punwar of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
Mowry-Hardrict, 40, gained fame in the 1990s opposite her identical twin sister, Tamera Mowry, in the sitcom “Sister, Sister.” The actress has also done voice work for the animated series “Bratz” and appeared on the comedy show “The Game.”
She stars in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Family Reunion.”