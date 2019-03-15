Blink-182's Travis Barker looks to snare a tenant for Calabasas home

Between tour dates and recording sessions, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is looking to try his hand as a landlord. His Mediterranean-style home of three years is up for lease at $27,500 a month, records show.
Spanning just over 7,000 square feet in the guard-gated Oaks community, the 2006 estate is full of whitewashed living spaces and polished finishes. There’s a two-story living room, a breakfast nook, a family room with a corner fireplace and a chef’s kitchen with navy blue cabinetry.
French doors open to a courtyard under hanging lights, and out back, a covered loggia expands to a patio with a column-lined swimming pool and spa. Landscaping, a fountain and fire pit round out the backyard space.
A bonus room sits upstairs, as well as a master suite with a private balcony. It’s one of six bedrooms and six bathrooms. On the other side, a covered terrace takes in front-facing views through arches.
Barker bought the property in 2017 for $2.825 million. It’s one of two homes he owns in the celebrity-populated city.
Jeff Biebuyck of Compass holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
After a stint with the Aquabats, Barker joined Blink-182 in 1998, and the band released “Enema of the State” a year after. The 43-year-old has also collaborated with Bub B, T.I., Slash and the late DJ AM.
His bandmate Tom DeLonge sold his Del Mar home in December for $3.8 million.