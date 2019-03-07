Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman fields offers for Rancho Santa Fe estate

In Rancho Santa Fe, longtime Padres reliever Trevor Hoffman has tossed his Spanish hacienda onto the market for a dollar shy of $3.75 million, records show.
That’s over $1 million more than he paid for it in 2002, when he shelled out $2.685 million for the property in the middle of a Hall of Fame career that saw him record 601 saves.
In 1.4 acres, the flat property holds a one-story home and an amenity-loaded backyard with a covered patio, a lagoon-style pool and spa, a tennis court and, of course, a batting cage.
Strong in Spanish style, the 1990s house features a red clay tile roof and a dramatic, wooden double-door entry. Common spaces include a living room under beamed ceilings, a formal dining room, a family room with built-ins and an eat-in kitchen lined with tile.
For entertaining, there’s a custom wine cellar, movie theater and billiards room with a wet bar. Six bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms, an office and a gym round out the 8,300-square-foot interior.
The property sits in guard-gated Fairbanks Ranch, which offers walking trails, an equestrian center, five tennis courts, a clubhouse and a private lake for fishing.
Marco Martelli and Garett Green of Joseph Martelli Real Estate Investments hold the listing.
Hoffman, 51, played the majority of his career with the Padres alongside stints with the Marlins and Brewers. A native of California, he recorded the second-most saves in MLB history and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year.