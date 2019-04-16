‘South Park’ creator Trey Parker drops $6.2 million on modern Brentwood pad

“South Park” creator Trey Parker has made a splash in Brentwood, shelling out $6.2 million for a newly built contemporary-style home.
Set behind gates, the box-style home savors its outdoor spaces. There’s a landscaped yard in the front, a swimming pool and detached yoga studio out back, and in the middle, a private courtyard anchored by an olive tree.
There’s plenty of pizzazz inside as well, as European oak floors cover most of the 5,332-square-foot interior. On the main level, white walls and oversized windows brighten the open floor plan.
The living room has a stone fireplace, the formal dining room offers a wine cellar, and in the indoor-outdoor family room, there’s a porcelain slab wall. The designer kitchen adds quartz countertops and a center island.
A chandelier-topped floating staircase leads to the second story, which features a lofted office and most of the four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. In the master suite, there’s a built-in fireplace, an oversized bathroom with a rain shower and a balcony overlooking the pool.
Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Oren Barkan, also with Rodeo Realty, represented Parker, who made the purchase through a trust.
Parker, 49, co-created “South Park” with Matt Stone in 1997, and the satirical animated sitcom has run for 22 seasons and 297 episodes since. His other credits include “Orgazmo” and “The Book of Mormon,” for which he won four Tony Awards and a Grammy.