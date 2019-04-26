Tim Disney’s kitchen reflects his colorful family tree

Yes, food and home and cooking were a big deal in my family. Both my parents were really wonderful cooks in different ways. My mother’s family is all from New Orleans, so they have a whole Creole thing going on. My dad was a master barbecuer. My grandmother was also a fantastic cook; she loved to have people come over to their home. They’d have family, all of us grandkids running around, and business associates from all over the world, and everyone would be in the kitchen. There was white carpet in the kitchen — could you imagine such a choice? I don’t know how she kept it clean.