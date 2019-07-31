Fed poised to make first interest rate cut since 2008, adopting new risky strategy

The Federal Reserve’s expected move Wednesday to cut interest rates amid a humming U.S. economy marks a clash with historical policy and brings with it potentially new dangers.

A Fed rate cut would be the first since 2008 and most likely will be small, just a quarter of a point. It is meant to be preventive medicine in the face of global uncertainties such as the U.S. trade conflict with China and Britain’s messy exit from the European Union.

That strategy is a departure from the past when the central bank typically acted only after seeing actual evidence of an impending downturn.

The economic effect of lowering the Fed’s benchmark rate to 2.25% from 2.5% will probably be muted.

Advertisement

Mortgage rates and stock prices already have factored in a rate cut; most corporations haven’t had trouble getting credit; and tweaking borrowing costs won’t boost car sales, which have peaked after years of strong pent-up demand.

But the danger is that interest rates are already low, and dropping them further will not only nick the Fed’s firepower when a real downturn comes but also could add fuel to stocks and other assets that are at very high levels.

“That is clearly the risk: It fans some bubbles,” said Ryan Sweet, an economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Even after Wednesday’s policy move, the Fed will almost certainly face pressure to lower rates further -- and on two fronts.

Advertisement

Over the last year President Trump has been hammering the central bank and his appointed chairman, Jerome H. Powell, out of fear that a slowdown could hurt his chances of winning reelection next year.

Trump tweeted this week ahead of the policymakers’ meeting that “a small rate cut is not enough.”

Powell and other Fed officials have pushed back on criticism that they are bowing to the president’s demands, insisting that their policy decisions are independent from political influence and will be based on economic data.

Wall Street will be pressing for more, too. And it won’t be easy for Fed policymakers -- who at times have given mixed or confusing communications -- to manage those expectations.

The Fed, in addition to announcing its decision on interest rates, will issue a statement Wednesday afternoon summarizing its assessment of the economy and the outlook.

Shortly afterward Powell will provide further guidance on monetary policy and the Fed’s latest thinking during a news conference with reporters.

Investors have been sensitive to every signal from the Fed, even if that’s just a small rate hike or cut. It reflects what analysts view as underlying insecurity in markets and an outsized reliance on the Fed to keep the party going.

The Fed in the past saw itself as a firefighter, but today it is more like a gardener that is expected to nurture an economy and keep it growing, said Dec Mullarkey, head of investment strategy at SLC Management, which manages $159 billion in assets.

Advertisement

And at the moment, the Fed is to trying to get ahead of a possible downturn as trade and other uncertainties have weighed on business sentiment and investments, he added.

“It’s an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure kind of move,” Mullarkey said.

He noted, however, that “it’s a dangerous game because markets now keep second-guessing you, and there’s quite a bit of feedback between markets and the Fed… You want the Fed to be leading that conversation, not reacting to it. And it’s complicated right now who’s doing what.”

Those pressures are, in part, of the Fed’s own making.

The central bank raised rates four times last year as the economy was rolling along, in a bid to wean the financial system from cheap money and return rates to more normal levels amid strong growth. But then Powell made an abrupt shift early this year, first pausing the rate-hike campaign and later in spring pivoting fully to a rate-cut bias.

Yet U.S. economic fundamentals have remained solid during that period. While growth has slowed from about 3% last year and through the first quarter, that was expected. Among other things, stimulus from the big tax cut that passed in late 2017 began to fade.

Even then, second-quarter growth was a healthy 2.1% and forecasters see the rest of the year performing about as well.

The latest data on consumer spending were strong, lifted by resilient job growth and solid income gains. And inflation, which has been undershooting the Fed’s 2% target and gave policymakers another reason to cut rates, is poised to inch higher.

Advertisement

Business investment was weak in the second quarter, and analysts attribute that partly to uncertainties stemming from the U.S.-China trade dispute and the multitude of tariffs imposed by each nation on the other. The two sides resumed negotiations this week but do not appear close to resolving their differences anytime soon.

Some economists, however, say the falloff in business spending for equipment and buildings is part of a cyclical slowdown and not an underlying threat to growth. And they don’t see the Fed having need to make further rate cuts after Wednesday.

In fact, the way things look now, the Fed could very well reverse course next year and push interest rates back up a notch, said Ken Matheny, an economist at Macroeconomic Advisors by IHS Markit, a leading forecasting firm in St. Louis.

Even though there is a case to be made for an “insurance” rate cut, he said, financial conditions lately have become more favorable. And if the bipartisan budget that passed the House clears the Senate, as expected, that also could add a little more juice to growth in the second half.

“We think it’s a one-and-done,” Matheny said of Wednesday’s Fed action.