PG&E stock plunges as $18 billion in fire claims come back to haunt it

Fallout from a deadly wildfire that hit Northern California in 2017 and pushed PG&E Corp. toward bankruptcy has returned to once again haunt the utility giant, pummeling its stock.

On Friday, a U.S. Bankruptcy judge lifted a freeze on $18 billion in legal claims tied to the Tubbs fire, which killed 22 people. Although state investigators cleared PG&E of responsibility for the blaze seven months ago, victims and insurers have disputed those findings, saying they have evidence indicating the fire was started by PG&E equipment. Now a jury may decide.

“It was a little out of left field that the judge allowed the Tubbs fire litigation to go to an outside jury,” Kit Konolige, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said in an interview. “That’s a big negative surprise.”

PG&E shares fell as much 30% to $10.05 on Monday, their biggest intraday decline since the company signaled plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-January. PG&E’s bonds also fell.

Advertisement

The ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali is bad news for PG&E, which has been struggling to regain public trust and already faces liabilities from the Camp fire, a separate deadly blaze in 2018 that investigators did blame on its equipment. Last week, a court-appointed compliance monitor said PG&E failed to properly trim trees in blaze-prone zones. And a judge forced the company to respond to a media report that PG&E deferred maintenance on equipment near the ignition point of the Camp fire, which killed 86 people.

Citigroup Inc. downgraded PG&E’s stock to “sell” and slashed its price target to $4 from $33, noting that claims from the 2017 Tubbs fire, which destroyed more than 5,600 structures, could cause the company’s liabilities to balloon. The original estimate was $1 billion to $2 billion.

The Tubbs fire risk is “too big” and a California jury trial is “too risky,” Citigroup utility analyst Praful Mehta wrote in a note to clients.

“No matter how you slice it, there isn’t enough financial engineering in the world for the estate to eat another $18 billion in Tubbs claims without it coming out of someone’s pocket,” said Katie Bays, a utility analyst and co-founder of Sandhill Strategy.

Advertisement

In a rare bit of good news for PG&E, the bankruptcy judge sided with the utility in a separate ruling Friday that rejected requests from two groups of creditors who wanted to propose their own ways to restructure the company. Montali said opening up the bankruptcy to competing plans at this point would have led to “expensive, lengthy and uncertain disputes” that wouldn’t benefit fire victims.

PG&E has outlined its plan to exit the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history, promising to largely protect the value of its shares. The company says it plans to file the proposal by Sept. 9.

Days before the company filed for bankruptcy, California fire officials said the utility did not cause the 2017 Tubbs fire. Instead, investigators ruled it was sparked by a private electrical system outside a home near Calistoga. Attorneys for the victims and insurers, though, continued to push for their claims to be considered by a jury. The lawyers also say that PG&E failed to cut power to the area despite the high fire risk.

Under California law, the Tubbs victims will get a trial within five months, Mike Danko, a lawyer representing fire victims, said in an email.

PG&E’s 6.05% bonds due March 2034 fell 3 cents on the dollar to 108.25 on Monday, the biggest decline since January, data compiled by Bloomberg show.