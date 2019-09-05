Disney home on Toluca Lake waterfront lands a buyer

A Toluca Lake property that was owned at various times by Walt Disney nephew Roy E. Disney, actor Boris Karloff and Oscar-winning composer Erich Korngold has sold for $5,174,361 — over its asking price of $4.995 million.
More recently owned by Roy E. Disney’s widow, Leslie DeMeuse Disney, the lakeside house is entered through a gated courtyard shaded by olive trees. On the far side of the house, a sunroom takes in views of the lake.
The 2,443 square feet of living space features a beamed-ceiling living room, a center-island kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. An elevator accesses the two stories.
Hedges frame the tiered backyard, which contains a patio with a fireplace overlooking the swimming pool. A lakefront sun deck sits near the private boat dock.
Roy E. Disney, who died in 2009 at 79, was the chairman of Disney animation, ushering in a wave of animated classics that included “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.” The billionaire and avid sailor was the son of Roy Oliver Disney, co-founder of the Walt Disney Co.
The property previously changed hands in 2006 for $3.5 million.
Jennifer Hughes of Bulldog Realtors was the listing agent. Hughes and Suzanne Costello of the same firm represented the buyer.