Supreme Court rejects SDG&E appeal on who pays for wildfire costs

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday morning said it will not hear San Diego Gas & Electric’s appeal of a California Supreme Court case that turned back the utility’s request to pass along $379 million in costs related to the 2007 wildfires that blazed through San Diego County.

“The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied,” the high court said in regard to the SDG&E request that was part of a long, 78-page list of dispositions of cases from parties from around the country who were asking for their cases to be heard.

The U.S. Supreme Court generally receives more than 7,000 such requests a year and agrees to hear only 100 to 150 of those petitions.

The dispute over the $379 million dates back more than a decade, when SDG&E first applied to recover the money from ratepayers.

But investigations into the causes of the Witch, Guejito and Rice fires — three of the worst wildfires in a devastating firestorm that befell San Diego County in October 2007 — found they were sparked by SDG&E equipment that had not been properly maintained.

The three fires combined to kill two people, injure 40 firefighters and destroy 1,300 homes.

In the aftermath of the wildfires, investigators determined that SDG&E had not properly trimmed trees and other vegetation growing near its backcountry power lines. Santa Ana wind conditions and searing temperatures contributed to the fire threat, investigators said. SDG&E said the fires were due to natural causes beyond its control.

The utility was confronted by plaintiffs alleging more than $5.5 billion in damages, but resolved those claims for $2.4 billion, the petition states. It recovered $1.1 billion from insurance and $824 million from legal settlements with third parties, leaving $476 million in unrecovered losses.

The utility held that under the legal principle of inverse condemnation, energy companies like SDG&E are held strictly liable for property damage caused by wildfires, regardless of fault, based on the rationale that these companies can spread the costs through the rates.

SDG&E filed an application to charge customers the $379 million, but the California Public Utilities Commission refused to approve the request. A California appeals court rejected the argument last year and the state Supreme Court quickly followed.

After the adverse appeals court ruling, SDG&E said Judge Patricia Benke improperly failed to recuse herself from the case because she co-owned a home that was destroyed by the Guejito Fire.

California Supreme Court judges rejected the bias argument as well.