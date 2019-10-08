Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Uber’s stock market woes are bad news for PayPal

Uber
PayPal Holdings Inc. will report a $228-million loss on investments before taxes in the third quarter, driven in large part by a bad bet on Uber Technologies Inc. just before it went public.
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
By Bloomberg
Oct. 8, 2019
4:21 PM
PayPal Holdings Inc. will report a $228-million loss on investments before taxes in the third quarter, driven in large part by a bad bet on Uber Technologies Inc. just before it went public.

The San Jose-based payments company said the investment in Uber, for $500 million at the initial public offering price, had declined 34%. Another investment, in Latin American online retailer MercadoLibre Inc., had declined 10%, PayPal said.

PayPal’s stake in the world’s largest ride-hailing business was tied to what the companies described as a closer collaboration on payments technology. Uber is the most prominent app to use PayPal’s nascent Pay With Venmo feature. But Uber’s stock has underperformed because of a combination of slowing growth and accelerated losses.

In an email, a PayPal spokeswoman cited the “inherent difficulty” in predicting the stock market for the mismatch between its previous forecast and reality. The company will report financial results on Oct. 23.

Bloomberg
Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.
