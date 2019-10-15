Stocks gain as earnings roll in

Healthcare and technology shares led U.S. stocks higher as earnings season begins in earnest. The pound strengthened as the European Union struck a more optimistic tone about the prospects of a Brexit deal.

The three main U.S. equity indexes all opened higher, rising alongside stocks in Europe, defying concern that Beijing and Washington remain far apart in their quest for a trade deal. Treasuries rose. In earnings news:

JPMorgan’s third-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates.

Goldman Sachs reported investment bank revenue and earnings per share that undershot estimates, but its equities sales and trading beat analysts’ expectations.

BlackRock said there was a decline in fixed-income inflows from the previous quarter as clients moved some money back into equities.

Wells Fargo’s EPS missed estimates; Citigroup’s adjusted EPS and FICC trading revenue both beat expectations.

Johnson & Johnson raised its sales and earnings forecast for the year. UnitedHealth beat profit estimates and raised its full-year outlook.

Earlier, Japan’s equity gauge had jumped as trading resumed after a long weekend during which President Trump announced progress on an interim trade accord with China. Markets elsewhere in Asia were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose, with 18 of 19 sectors advancing.

Investors are closely analyzing the reports, given the global backdrop of slowing growth and a host of unpredictable macro risks including the Trump impeachment investigation, the trade war, Brexit and Turkey’s incursion into Syria.

The International Monetary Fund made a fifth straight cut to its 2019 global growth forecast, citing a broad deceleration across the world’s largest economies as trade tensions undermine the expansion.

The pound strengthened as British negotiators submitted a revised set of Brexit plans to Brussels amid growing optimism that a deal could be struck this week. The euro slipped as data showed investor confidence in Germany’s economic outlook remains weak. Crude oil futures fluctuated and gold drifted.

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira jumped and the country’s benchmark stock index rose after Trump imposed milder penalties over its military campaign in Syria than U.S. lawmakers had demanded.

Here are some key events coming up this week:



Wednesday brings a monetary policy decision in South Korea.

U.S. retail sales are forecast to increase for a seventh straight month. Sales in the “control group” are also expected to rise. Consumer spending is carrying the weight of U.S. economic growth so the data will be monitored closely for any signs of slowing.

China releases third-quarter GDP, September industrial production and retail sales data on Friday.

Here are the main moves in market:

Stocks:



The S&P 500 Index gained 0.6% to 2,983.08 as of 10:07 a.m. EDT, the highest in almost three weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.5% to 26,935.24, the highest in almost three weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6% to 8,098.58, the highest in three weeks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.6% to 391.92, the highest in two weeks.

Currencies:



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed at 1,208.91.

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0997, the biggest fall in two weeks.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.1% to 108.46 per dollar, hitting the weakest in almost 11 weeks with its fifth straight decline.

Bonds:



The yield on two-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.72%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to -0.46%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to 0.632%.

Commodities:

