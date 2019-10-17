For $60 a night, you can stay in Barbie’s real-life Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb

You’ve heard of Holiday Barbie and Superstar Barbie. Now get ready for Airbn-Barbie.

The Mattel toy brand announced Thursday that Barbie has listed her Malibu Dreamhouse, a not-plastic, very real luxury villa, that will be available for users to book for $60 per night starting Oct. 23 on Airbnb.

The two-bed, two-bath home will be available to rent for a one-time-only, two-night stay from Oct. 27-29.

Located in the heart of Malibu, the ocean-front, three-story residence includes an indoor theater, a basketball court, an outdoor dining patio, a meditation space, a hobby studio, a fully stocked kitchen and a sunset-facing infinity pool equipped with a water slide.

In celebration of Barbie’s 60th anniversary, the company will also make a donation to one of the charities involved in the Barbie Dream Gap Project on the guests’ behalf. Plus, visitors will have access to a walk-in closet that doubles as an exhibit showcasing six decades of Barbie’s fashion evolution.

According to the Barbie website, the experience also features a meet-and-greet with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, a one-on-one fencing lesson with fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, a globally inspired cooking lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef and a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.

“As a homeowner and entrepreneur, I am excited to be hosting my Dreamhouse for the first time on Airbnb!” Barbie posted on the home-rental site. “It’s full of inspiration, like pictures of the 200+ careers I’ve had and the role models in my life, so I hope it inspires you to remember that you can be anything!”