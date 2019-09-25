Barbie toymaker Mattel praised for new gender-inclusive dolls

Mattel, the toymaker behind Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars, is now officially woke. The company has launched its first gender-inclusive dolls to encourage more creative play for girls, boys and anyone identifying as both or in between.

The Creatable World doll line, which launched Wednesday, is designed “to keep labels out and invite everyone in” by giving children the freedom to customize their characters, the El Segundo-based toymaker said Wednesday in a statement.

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” said Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.

The variable doll kits will retail for about $30 and are geared toward ages 6 and older. They consist of a doll with no gender-identifying features and two hairstyle options — long or short — as well as a variety of outfits and accessories. Kids can have them put on a jacket, pants, skirts or all of the above, and are encouraged to make creations they can relate to. The dolls in each of the six kits also come in a variety of skin tones with varying hair textures.

Mattel teamed with experts, parents, physicians and kids to create the line. And, Culmone said, research indicated that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms.

“This line allows all kids to express themselves freely, which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play,” Culmone added.

Mattel representatives were not immediately available to provide additional comment Wednesday.

A 🌎 without labels means everyone is invited to play. Welcome to #CreatableWorld, where we let toys be toys so kids can be kids. #AllWelcome



Shop now: https://t.co/YetMkzG7bq pic.twitter.com/AOi1bNYJVO — MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019

Following the announcement, media watchdog GLAAD praised the the toy company for raising the bar for inclusion and offering representation for children and parents who never saw themselves represented in toys and dolls.

“Mattel’s new line of gender-inclusive dolls encourages children to be their authentic selves and is the latest sign that toys and media aimed at kids are expanding to reflect how diverse children and their families actually are,” the organization said in a statement to The Times.

The new line coincides with Hollywood’s push for more representation in film and television, as well as the trends of Americans seeing value in steering children toward toys traditionally geared toward the opposite gender.

A 2017 Pew Research study found that about 76% of the public said it is a somewhat or very good thing for parents to steer girls toward boy-oriented toys and activities. A smaller share, but still a majority (64%), said parents should encourage boys to play with toys and participate in activities usually associated with girls, the study said.

According to Time, the company last year did away with “boys” and “girls” toy divisions in favor of nongendered classifications, such as dolls or cars. However, in February, Mattel forecast a year of flat sales despite growth in its Barbie and Hot Wheels brands and expansion of its Mattel Films, Mattel Television and global franchise management, Market Watch reported.

The Creatable World dolls can be purchased at major retailers online including Amazon, Target and Walmart.