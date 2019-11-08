Airbnb is covering funeral costs for victims of Halloween shooting, but one victim’s parents are still suing

The parents of a young man killed in a Halloween party at a Bay Area Airbnb rental are not satisfied with the rental company’s promise to pay for the victims’ funeral expenses and are filing a lawsuit.

Jesse Danoff, an attorney representing the parents of a 23-year-old who died in the shooting, alleges in the lawsuit that the rental property’s owners and Airbnb’s negligence led to the man’s death. The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the Contra Costa County Superior Court sometime Friday, Danoff said.

No arrests have been made in the Halloween night shooting, which killed five people and sent about 100 terrified partygoers running for their lives. The victims were Raymon Hill Jr., 23; Tiyon Farley, 22; Omar Taylor, 24; Javlin County, 29; and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

According to the lawsuit by Hill’s parents, Raymon Hill Sr. and Cynthia Taylor, the Halloween party was fueled by drugs and alcohol and lacked adequate security, which created “an air of lawlessness and violence” for which Airbnb and the property owners were responsible.

The owners of the property and Airbnb gave guests a false sense of security “by virtue of the name Airbnb who, in this case, failed to adequately vet and/or evaluate prospective customers/renters/lessees,” the lawsuit states.

Airbnb’s announcement that it would pay for the victims’ funeral expenses and counseling services for the victims’ families came after Danoff criticized the company for its response to the massacre, saying they had “responded in public with platitudes and thoughts and prayers.”

Airbnb said it had been in contact with Danoff.

Hill’s parents are seeking an undisclosed amount of compensation from the property owners and Airbnb.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.