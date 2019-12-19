Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Business

U.S. companies have repatriated $1 trillion since tax overhaul

Dollar bills
The 2017 tax overhaul prodded companies to bring their offshore profits back to the United States.
(John Lund / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
Dec. 19, 2019
1:32 PM
Corporations have brought back more than $1 trillion of overseas profits to the U.S. since Congress overhauled the international tax system and prodded companies to repatriate offshore funds, a Thursday report showed.

Even so, the total remains well short of the $4 trillion that President Trump said would return as a result of the 2017 tax law. The flow rose to $95.3 billion in the third quarter from a downwardly revised $70.4 billion in the second quarter, according to Commerce Department data, reaching a total of $1.04 trillion since the end of 2017.

Investment banks and think tanks have estimated that U.S. corporations held $1.5 trillion to $2.5 trillion in offshore cash at the time the law was enacted. Before the overhaul, companies had an incentive to keep profits overseas because they owed a 35% tax when bringing it back and could defer payment by keeping funds offshore. The law set a one-time 15.5% tax rate on cash and 8% on non-cash or illiquid assets.

The repatriation figures were included in the quarterly report on the current-account deficit, which narrowed by $1.1 billion to $124.1 billion in the July-through-September quarter. The gap is considered the broadest measure of international trade because it includes income payments and government transfers.

Bloomberg
Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.
