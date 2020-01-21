Boeing expects 737 Max to stay grounded until mid-2020

Boeing Co. is telling 737 Max customers that the grounded jet won’t be approved to fly until the middle of the year, months later than previously anticipated, the company announced Tuesday.

The new delay comes after two recent discoveries: a software flaw that will require more work than expected and an audit that found that some wiring on the plane needs to be rerouted. The timetable also includes a buffer for unanticipated complications, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private.

The new expectations mean that Boeing’s bestselling jet would miss the busy summer travel season for the second straight year, adding to the compensation that the Chicago plane maker is likely to pay airlines. The Max was grounded in March after two deadly crashes that killed everyone aboard the two planes, a total of 346 people.

The new 737 Max delay was first reported by CNBC, and Boeing shares tumbled 5.5% to $306.27 at 11:12 a.m. PST before trading was halted and the company officially announced the news.

Boeing had estimated previously that the flying ban for the Max would be lifted before the end of 2019. The company has to map out its best estimate for the return to flight as the basis for accounting assumptions underpinning its fourth-quarter earnings, which it is scheduled to reveal Jan. 29.

Also this week, people familiar with the matter said Boeing is close to securing a $10-billion loan.

The financing could still be increased if demand from investors exceeds the target size, the people said. Commitments are due by the end of this week, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details weren’t public. The loan will have a maturity of two years and will include a delayed-draw structure in which the borrower can access the funds at a later date, they said.

Citigroup Inc. is leading the discussions with lenders, Bloomberg News reported a week ago. CNBC reported Monday on the deal size.

Officials at Boeing and Citigroup declined to comment on the transaction.

Pricing on the loan is to be based on Boeing’s credit rating — which is presently at A3 by Moody’s Investors Service. The ratings firm has placed Boeing’s senior unsecured debt on review for downgrade, saying it could face a “costly and protracted” recovery and “heightened operational and financial risk.”

Fresh funding would help Boeing contend with growing financial strain as it reimburses customers, keeps suppliers afloat and maintains about 400 newly built Max planes that it can’t deliver until global regulators clear the jet to fly. A production halt taking hold this month on the Max is a sign that its emergence from the crisis will be lengthy.

The new financing comes on top of $9.5 billion in revolving credit facilities signed in October, which at the time doubled the size of the company’s existing credit lines. Investment-grade companies typically leave their revolvers undrawn to serve as a form of backup liquidity.

The long-term grounding of the Max cost the company its title as the world’s largest plane maker, after the number of jetliners it delivered in 2019 dropped to less than half of rival Airbus’ tally.