Hot Property Newsletter: ABC — Always be closing

Celebrities from across the spectrum are heating up the January real estate market. This last week, we saw a pair of movie stars sell their stylish home and a couple of athletes make moves of their own.

Our Home of the Week is one of the largest residences in Silver Lake — a private oasis with Zen gardens, a tennis court, a heated swimming pool and a Peter Shire sculpture on about 4.5 acres. Overlooking the reservoir, the estate is listed for $5.98 million.

— Neal Leitereg and Jack Flemming

Covert closing in Brentwood

John Travolta and his wife, actress Kelly Preston, have quietly sold their longtime home in the Los Angeles neighborhood in an off-market deal for $18 million. The buyer was a trust tied to big-time record executive Scooter Braun, who also owns the property next door, according to real estate sources outside the transaction.

The fenced and gated estate centers on a Spanish-style mansion of 9,100 square feet with 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Built in 1949, the two-story house features beamed ceilings, Saltillo tile floors and hand-painted tilework.

Outside, the double-lot property is surrounded by mature trees and landscaping.

The swimming pool is outfitted with a rock waterfall and spa. A treehouse, a playground, lawn, dining patios and an expansive deck with canyon views fill out the grounds.

Travolta, 65, gained fame in the 1970s for his roles in “Saturday Night Fever” (1977) and “Grease” (1978) as well as the television show “Welcome Back, Kotter.” The actor has shown no signs of slowing down, appearing in three films last year, including “The Poison Rose” with Morgan Freeman.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston sold their longtime home on more than two acres in Brentwood to music executive Scooter Braun for $18 million. (NearMap)

A ‘Fast & Furious’ sale

Action-film star Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have sold their beach house in Malibu for $18.5 million.

Located in the Malibu Colony enclave, the two-story contemporary stands out from its tight-packed neighbors with black shingles covering the exterior. Inside, 3,909 square feet of renovated interior belies the subdued facade with light hues, white oak floors and expanses of glass that bring in light and ocean views.

Sets of angled French doors open to expansive decking and a patio with access to the beach. Another deck space holds an outdoor shower and a spa.

Statham, 52, has been in the “Expendables,” “Transporter” and “Fast & Furious” films, including last year’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Called the Black House, the contemporary home stands out from its neighbors with a muted exterior lined with black cedar shingles. The three-bedroom residence features open-concept living spaces, a brick fireplace and sliding doors that open to Burmese teak decking. (Shade Degges)

Snowboarder flips out

Shaun White is selling it all in Malibu. Days after unloading his ranch-style home for $11.8 million, the three-time Olympic gold medal snowboarder just flipped his place right next to it onto the market for $10.995 million.

While many of the neighboring lots cram as much square footage onto their properties as possible, White’s place feels a bit more relaxed. A two-story home with a swimming pool sits at the front of the property, and a sprawling lawn descends toward the sand outside, creating a park-like setting right up against the beach.

Perched on a bluff in Point Dume, the home holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,164 square feet. An open floor plan combines a cozy living room with a fireplace, an open dining area and a galley-style kitchen with booth seating. A second-story terrace takes in sweeping ocean views.

Dubbed “the Flying Tomato” for his red hair, White is an accomplished snowboarder and skateboarder. In addition to his three Olympic gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018, he’s also won a record 15 gold medals in the X Games.

Shaun White’s Malibu home. (Realtor.com)

Presidential pedigree in Little Holmby

In the posh Westside pocket called Little Holmby, a home with presidential pedigree just surfaced for sale. The Colonial Revival-style spot was the marital home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and it’s currently on the market for $6.75 million.

Architect-to-the-stars Paul Williams designed the stately home, which draws the eye with a whitewashed brick exterior offset by black shutters. Inside, the two-story home has kept in touch with its regal roots.

Scaled formal rooms fill out the interior, including an oval foyer, a step-down living room under 12-foot ceilings and a paneled den with a wet bar and fireplace. Awash in shades of pink, the master suite boasts dual bathrooms and opens to a terrace overlooking the rear garden.

Reagan, who died at 93 in 2004, was a Hollywood movie star before serving as California governor for eight years. In 1981, he became the 40th president of the United States and served two terms.

Built in 1938, the Colonial Revival-style home boasts grand formal spaces across 6,153 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Former Wizard’s Washington penthouse

Lakers center Dwight Howard has listed a penthouse in Washington, D.C., where he spent last season with the NBA’s Wizards, for $2.475 million.

The 10,134-square-foot residence occupies the top two floors of the historic Pierce School building, an 1893 schoolhouse that was converted about a decade ago into a nine-unit residential development.

Designed by German immigrant Adolf Cluss, the penthouse has 30-foot ceilings, original brickwork and period fixtures. The school’s original chalkboards, lockers and cubbies were retained and incorporated into the penthouse’s new design. An industrial steel staircase leads to a private rooftop patio with 360-degree views.

Howard, now in his 16th season, is an eight-time all-star and a three-time NBA defensive player of the year. After joining the Lakers this summer on a one-year deal, he has averaged 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in 43 games this season.

Dwight Howard’s penthouse in Washington, D.C. (Jason Shelton)

