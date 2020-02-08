Hot Property newsletter: L.A.’s own land of the giants

There are only seven properties in Los Angeles County currently listed at $100 million or above. This week’s collection includes one such behemoth up for grabs in Malibu. We’ll also look at the recent real estate dealings of some actors and athletes.

Our Home of the Week is a Midcentury Modern gem in South Pasadena with an atrium entry and two glass-walled wings that look onto a deck. The recently renovated post-and-beam house is listed at $2.25 million.

– Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Making waves in Malibu

Metro Networks founder David Saperstein has put his Malibu mansion on the market for $115 million.

Perched on 2.6 acres overlooking the ocean, the modern compound boasts 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in more than 10,000 square feet of living space. Glass catwalks and water features frame the dramatic foyer, which boasts white marble floors, a sweeping staircase and an 18-foot-long crystal chandelier that runs floor to ceiling.

Amenities include a 20-seat movie theater, a 40-camera security system, a gym with three flat screens, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

Saperstein founded traffic data provider Metro Networks in 1978 and sold it roughly two decades later to Westwood One for about $1.25 billion in stock.

David Saperstein’s modern wedge-shaped mansion overlooks the ocean. (Alfred Yson / Aerial One Digital Studios)

Baller tests the water

Brooklyn Nets big man DeAndre Jordan has put his Tuscan-style estate overlooking the ocean in Malibu on the market for $9.995 million.

The 3.5-acre compound has plenty of space for the former all-star, who spent a decade with the Los Angeles Clippers. There’s an 8,800-square-foot mansion, 2,000 square feet of deck space, a detached garage and a patio with a pool, spa and cabana.

Custom-built in 2006, the three-story house includes a movie theater, an elevator, an underground wine cellar, a billiards room with a bar, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Jordan, 31, inked a four-year deal with the Nets last summer worth about $40 million.

DeAndre Jordan’s Malibu compound encompasses 3.5 acres. (Jeff Elson)

One in the loss column

Veteran baseball outfielder Matt Kemp has sold his 15,844-square-foot custom estate in Poway for $4.3 million. The three-time all-star bought the property in 2013 through a corporate entity for $9.075 million, according to the San Diego County recorder.

Built in 2003, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion features a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, a cigar lounge and a theater with a snack bar. Formal living and dining rooms sit off the foyer.

The roughly 4 acres of grounds include a tennis court, a swimming pool and a detached guesthouse outfitted with a game room, a gym and a steam room. There’s also a five-car garage.

Kemp, 35, has hit 281 home runs and 1,010 RBIs in 14 major league seasons. The former Dodger has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins.

Matt Kemp has parted with his home gym in Poway. (Antis Real Estate Photography)

Actors list Topanga aerie

Actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are asking $3.245 million for their 3-acre retreat in Topanga.

Wood beams and concrete columns frame the entry to the 4,354-square-foot house, which contains a step-down living room, an office, a formal dining room, three bedrooms and a wine cellar.

The hilltop property has hiking trails, fruit trees, gardens, meditation areas and scenic lookouts. A gravel motor court can park 15 cars.

Brody, 40, starred in the series “The O.C.” in the 2000s. More recent credits include “Sleeping With Other People,” “StartUp” and “Shazam!”

Meester, 33, gained fame in “Gossip Girl,” which aired from 2007 to 2012. She stars in the ABC sitcom “Single Parents.”

The hilltop home owned by actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester takes full advantage of the views. (Realtor.com)

She cleans up in Encino

Soap actress Catherine Bach sold her Encino compound for $5.4 million less than a week after listing it. The former “Dukes of Hazzard” star paid $1.825 million for the place in 1992.

A 1940s farmhouse, a two-story guesthouse, a swimming pool, a poolside kitchen and lounge, a detached office bungalow and an entertaining space topped by a pergola make up the property.

There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a movie theater within the roughly 5,500 square feet of living space.

Bach, 65, has appeared on “The Young and the Restless” since 2012.

The gated estate Catherine Bach sold includes a 1940s farmhouse, a two-story guesthouse, an office bungalow, a swimming pool, a pergola and a poolside lounge. (Realtor.com)

From the archives

Ten years ago, actress Joely Fisher sold her Encino property for $2.4 million. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom contemporary incorporated Asian and Craftsman elements within its 4,500 square feet of living space. A detached home theater and a lagoon pool with a pool house completed the compound.

Twenty years ago, Otis Williams, the last living member of the original Motown group the Temptations, bought a home in Woodland Hills for $485,000. He had been looking for a low-maintenance house he could lock up and leave while on the road performing. The Spanish-style home had four bedrooms and five bathrooms in about 3,800 square feet.

Thirty years ago, comedian Milton Berle was in escrow to sell his longtime Beverly Hills home for slightly more than $3 million and negotiating to lease a Wilshire Boulevard penthouse at $12,000 a month. The death of his wife, Ruth, prompted the change. “I didn’t have to sell the house,” Berle said. “But there are too many memories there, you know, after being married 36 years.”

What we’re reading

Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has emerged as the buyer of the historic Villa les Cedres in the south of France, reports Bloomberg. The 35-acre estate on the French Riviera sold last year for 200 million euros, or about $220 million at the time. The 18,000-square-foot, 14-bedroom mansion was once owned by King Leopold II of Belgium.

The School of Architecture at Taliesin West, established by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1932, will close in June, reports the Arizona Republic. After years of debate, the Arizona school’s governing board and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation were unable to reach an agreement to keep the small, immersive school open.

The Bold Italic assembled a list of quirky California Airbnbs. Among the gems they uncovered: a lighthouse keeper’s apartment in Point Arena going from $222 a night, a converted school bus in Monterey Bay for $45 a night and a mushroom dome cabin in Aptos from $125 a night.

