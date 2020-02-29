Hot Property newsletter: Let us entertain you

The impact of television and film on the Southern California real estate industry cannot be underestimated. This week’s cadre of wheelers and dealers can be seen on screens big and small.

Newsletter Inside the homes of the rich and famous. Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Our Home of the Week is a Modernist single-story in Palm Springs. The 1960s landmark is essentially a series of interconnected box shapes opening to an expansive patio and a swimming pool. Delicate aluminum screens designed by the office of Frank Lloyd Wright provide privacy while filtering natural light. The list price is $2.995 million.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Time to pack the Oscar

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins is looking to triple his money in Malibu, where he’s asking $11.5 million for his beach home. He paid $3.795 million two decades ago.

Overlooking the ocean from a bluff in Point Dume, the two-story Cape Cod-inspired home dates to the 1950s. Interior details include Saltillo tile floors, a spiral staircase and a whitewashed river-rock fireplace.

The main house contains a solarium and four bedrooms. There’s also a guesthouse with another bedroom. The ocean-view acre property has a swimming pool and a pool house.

Hopkins, 82, won an Academy Award for “The Silence of the Lambs” and has received other Oscar nominations for “The Remains of the Day,” “Nixon,” “Amistad” and “The Two Popes.”

Anthony Hopkins has listed his bluff-top home, at center, for sale. (Nareg Frandjian)

Hanging with the fam

Kim Kardashian West has followed in the footsteps of her family, buying an undeveloped home site in La Quinta’s Madison Club community for $6.3 million.

The two-acre parcel is on the same street as the mansion that Kardashian West’s mother, Kris Jenner, purchased in 2018 for $12 million. It’s also a few doors down from an undeveloped site that her sister, Kylie Jenner, bought last year.

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West made the purchase toward the end of 2019 using a trust. The seller was a corporate entity tied to Los Angeles-based billionaire Ron Burkle.

Kardashian West, 39, appears on the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” with her siblings.

West, 42, has won 21 Grammy Awards. His ninth and latest studio album, “Jesus Is King,” was released last year.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have paid $6.3 million for a roughly two-acre home site in La Quinta’s Madison Club community. (Google Earth)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Become a subscriber. Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most.

Ready for a new scene

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, producer-actor Adam Shulman, are asking $3.495 million for their New York penthouse near Central Park.

Set atop a 116-year-old Georgian-style brick-clad co-op, the Upper West Side home was recently redesigned. The unit has a compact kitchen under 18-foot ceilings, a living room with a fireplace, a dining area with a ladder to access hard-to-reach shelving, two bedrooms and two bathrooms with heated floors.

There’s also a landscaped terrace with a lounge and a covered dining area.

Hathaway, 37, won an Academy Award for her supporting role in 2012’s “Les Misérables.” Her other credits include “The Princess Diaries,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar.”

Anne Hathaway’s two-bedroom penthouse has a terrace for outdoor living space. (Emily Andrews)

His Rx for boredom?

Say what you will about this outlandish home owned by Phil McGraw’s family trust, but the bizarre abode has sold for its full asking price of $5.75 million.

The five-bedroom Mediterranean-style villa, set in the Beverly Crest area, looks innocuous enough from the outside. The 6,170 square feet of living space as staged for sale, however, seem more like a set piece from a Tim Burton film.

The foyer’s sweeping staircase is draped in what appear to be woody vines that curl along the rails. A checkered-tile ceiling and wet bar with antler-like stool backrests complete the scene.

A dozen guns — which a family representative said is actually an “anti-gun installation” — mounted on one wall bring an ominous vibe to the all-black dining room.

McGraw, 69, is best known for his advice-centered talk show “Dr. Phil,” which debuted in 2002 and is renewed until 2023.

Vines and a wet bar greet visitors at the eccentric villa sold by a trust linked to Phil McGraw. (Realtor.com)

Star power retains its draw

The marital home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman sold for $6.7 million after about a month on the market.

The couple, both movie stars at the time, bought the Westside manor as newlyweds in the 1940s. Wyman retained the home following their 1949 divorce.

The Georgian Colonial Revival-style haunt was built in 1938 and retains many original details throughout the 6,153-square-foot floor plan. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Reagan, who died at 93 in 2004, was an actor before serving as California governor for eight years. In 1981, he became the 40th president of the United States and served two terms.

Wyman, who died at 90 in 2007, was a singer, actress and dancer. Her credits include “Johnny Belinda,” “Brother Rat” and the TV series “Falcon Crest.”

The Colonial Revival-style residence, in the Little Holmby neighborhood, was the marital home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman. (Realtor.com)

From the archives

Ten years ago, actress Scarlett Johansson listed her walled and gated Spanish villa in the Hollywood Hills for $4.95 million. The house, built in 1931, had glass-topped central atrium, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 4,300 square feet.

Twenty years ago, actor Robert Conrad of “Wild Wild West” fame listed his mountain estate in the eastern Sierra at Bear Valley at just under $1.9 million. The house, on two lots with mountain views, had seven bedrooms, including three in a separate guest wing. He planned to downsize.

Thirty years ago, singer Bruce Springsteen was house hunting on the Westside for what area Realtors described as “any Mediterranean that is not on the movie-star maps.” The pop star was about to become a father.

What we’re reading

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi has listed his New Jersey mansion for $20 million, reports Inman. The 18,000-square-foot house is designed in the style of a French chateau and sits on 18 acres.

Cambria’s anti-Hearst castle, dubbed Nitt Witt Ridge, is back on the market, reports the San Luis Obispo Tribune. More a folk art installation than a family home (there’s no water or electricity), the whimsical structure is constructed of natural and recycled elements including toilet seats, bathtubs, abalone shells, tire rims and beer cans. The 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom house is priced at $275,000.

