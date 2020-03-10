Delta and American will cut flights amid coronavirus outbreak

Delta Air Lines Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc. withdrew their 2020 financial forecasts and outlined plans to cut back on flying as they grapple with a rapid decline in travel demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Domestic capacity will be pared by as much as 15% while international will tumble as much as 25%, Delta said in a statement Tuesday. The company will also freeze hiring and suspend share buybacks. American will lower U.S. flying 7.5% in April with a 10% decline in foreign service.

The cuts deepen a dramatic reduction in flight schedules at carriers around the world as the virus’ spread upends economies and prompts travelers to stay home. An airline trade group said last week that the industry will lose as much as $113 billion in sales because of the coronavirus. United Airlines Holdings Inc. abandoned its 2020 forecasts last month.

“As the virus has spread, we have seen a decline in demand across all entities,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in the statement. “As a result, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to immediately reduce capacity and are implementing cost reductions and cash flow initiatives across the organization.”

Delta climbed 2.8% to $44.75 ahead of regular trading in New York, amid a broad market rally. American jumped 5.8% to $15.60. A Standard & Poor’s index of major U.S. carriers tumbled 32% this year through Monday, dragged down by the virus outbreak.

At Southwest Airlines Co., Chief Executive Gary Kelly said he would take a 10% pay cut amid the drop in bookings, the Wall Street Journal reported.