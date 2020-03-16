Stocks sink, trading halts in U.S. on coronavirus worries

U.S. plunged 8.1% at the open, triggering a 15-minute trading halt as investors fled risk assets amid the mounting economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak. Treasuries surged despite dramatic moves from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.
Hyper-turbulent financial markets started the week back in risk-off mode, with investors trying to assess the likely extent of the economic damage after countries around the world moved to combat the virus spread by virtually shutting down social activity.
“The market’s in panic mode,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG Union Bank, said in a phone interview. “The move overnight was a shock and the market isn’t taking it as the Fed officials riding to the rescue. They’re taking it as ‘get out of the way, look out below, this could be really, really bad.’”
Here are some of Monday’s key moves across major assets:
- The S&P 500 sank, undoing 90% of Friday’s final-hour rally. Trading will resume at 9:45 a.m. in New York. A regional manufacturing index sank the most on record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 9.7% before being halted.
- A measure of fear in U.S. stocks surged to the highest since 2009.
- Treasury yields plunged all across the curve, with that of benchmark 10-year notes retreating more than 33 basis points at one point before trimming the decline.
- Shares tumbled in Asia and Europe, where the continent is now reporting more new virus cases each day than China did at its peak as more countries lock down. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index plunged almost 10% led by travel and construction shares.
- The yen surged, the Swiss franc rallied and the dollar fluctuated.
- Oil resumed losses. Gold failed again to capitalize on the rush to havens and reversed an earlier gain to tumble.
- Bonds declined across most of Europe, where a measure of market stress hit levels not seen since the 2011-2012 euro crisis.