U.S. stocks start higher, then sag, the day after biggest loss since 1987

U.S. stocks jittered higher and then erased those gains at the start of trading Tuesday, the day after plunging to their biggest loss in more than three decades, as uncertainty about how badly the coronavirus pandemic will hit the economy continues to dominate markets.

The Trump administration is proposing a roughly $850-billion stimulus plan to help the economy, including relief for small businesses and the airline industry, as well as a tax cut for wage-earners, sources said. The travel industry has been among the industries hardest hit by the outbreak, as planes sit grounded and hotels and casinos shut their doors.

Trading is unsettled around the world beyond the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, whose initial gain of 3.2% trimmed to zero in less than half an hour. European stocks swung from gains to losses. South Korean stocks fell to their fifth straight loss of 2.5%, but Japanese stocks shook off an early loss to edge higher.

Stocks have had a few rebounds since the market began selling off in mid-February on worries that the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus will slam the economy and corporate profits. But all those upticks have ended up short-lived. The S&P 500 has had four days in the last few weeks where it surged more than 4%, a remarkably large amount in normal times, and has slumped more than 2.8% the following day each time.

The S&P 500 is down about 28% from the record high it reached last month. It’s back to where it was in late 2018, erasing most of the best year for stocks in decades.

The big question for investors is when the new coronavirus will slow its spread, and when the economy can begin to recover from shutdowns affecting a list of industries that grows by the day.

The virus has spread so quickly that its effects haven’t shown up in much U.S. economic data yet. A report on Monday about manufacturing in New York state was the first piece of evidence that manufacturing is shrinking because of the outbreak.

“The global recession is here and now,” S&P Global economists wrote in a report Tuesday.

They say initial data from China suggests its economy was hit harder than expected, though it has begun to stabilize. “Europe and the U.S. are following a similar path,” the economists wrote.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% shortly after 7 a.m. Pacific time. A day earlier, it plunged 12% Monday after President Trump said the economy may be heading for a recession, its worst day since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1%, or about 200 points, at 19,980, and the Nasdaq was down 0.7%.