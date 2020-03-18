U.S. stocks drop sharply as coronavirus-fueled swings continue

Stocks on Wall Street slid steeply at the start of trading Wednesday, erasing much of the gains they made the day before, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to fuel volatility in the market.

Financial markets continued to spasm Wednesday, with U.S. stocks falling sharply in the first minutes of trading, as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outpaces the massive response from governments and central banks.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index tumbled more than 5% in the first minutes of trading. The index rallied 6% on Tuesday after the Trump administration considered up to $1 trillion in economic stimulus and the Federal Reserve dusted off crisis-era programs to stabilize financial markets. That jump wiped out less than half of Monday’s 12% dive.

Treasuries were steady after the biggest yield jump since 1982 and municipal bonds extended the deepest rout since 1987 as markets braced for the potential flood of spending. European bonds came in for a bashing. Oil dropped to an 18-year low. The dollar strengthened a seventh straight day, while the pound hit its lowest level against the greenback since 1985.

Global equities remain more than 25% off highs as rallies quickly faded.

Governments have pledged or are considering about $1.14 trillion in fiscal support to offset the economic shock from the pandemic, with the Trump administration moving toward a big package, but the virus continues to spread at a pace that is forcing massive shutdowns across the globe.

“The missing fundamental ingredient for a sustainable recovery in risk appetite is some evidence that the growth of global COVID-19 infection rates is peaking,” said Paul O’Connor, head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson Investors, referring to the disease the coronavirus causes. “Clearly, we are not there yet.”

The planned U.S. stimulus could amount to $1.2 trillion, aiming to stave off the worst financial effects of a crisis that already looks set to plunge many of the world’s economies into recession. Meantime, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday reintroduced additional crisis-era tools to stabilize financial markets. Those responses came after stresses appeared in the short-term funding markets.

“I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet in terms of liquidity,” Mark Konyn, chief investment officer at AIA Group in Hong Kong, told Bloomberg TV. “It’s a question of when the fiscal measures will have the most efficacy.”

In Germany, Angela Merkel said the government will not rule out joint European Union debt issuance to help contain the impact.

Bloomberg’s industrial-metals index dropped for a third day, with copper, nickel and aluminum among the biggest losers. Gold resumed losses as traders sold the metal to cover margin calls in other markets.