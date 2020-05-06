Stocks mixed on corporate earnings and dismal economic data

U.S. stocks erased most early gains Wednesday as investors weighed mixed corporate earnings against dismal economic data. The dollar gained and Treasury yields rose.

All three major American equities gauges were initially higher after General Motors Co. gained after reporting results that beat analysts’ expectations. A report showed U.S. companies cut a record 20.2 million jobs in April. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index pared a modest gain.

“One thing is for sure is that this pandemic health crisis has produced depression-magnitude job losses which means this recovery is going to take longer than many are thinking,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG Union Bank.

The U.S. is increasing the amount of debt it plans to issue in quarterly refunding auctions to a record high of $96 billion to provide government funding as the economy heads into a recession.

Bonds declined in the euro region as investors fretted over Tuesday’s German court ruling criticizing the European Central Bank’s easing measures. The euro weakened amid a slew of bleak economic forecasts by the European Union, heading toward its lowest close since mid-March, when markets were roiled by demand for the U.S. currency. West Texas oil retreated after a rally that had doubled prices in the last five days. An index of emerging-market stocks climbed.

President Trump said Tuesday that Americans should begin returning to their everyday lives even if it leads to more sickness and death. Meanwhile, data from Germany provided further evidence of the pandemic’s devastating effect, as new cases in the euro area’s biggest economy rose ahead of talks on easing restrictions. Traders may have seen a glimmer of hope in earnings from drugmakers and online grocers, though insurers, banks and carmakers added to the chorus of companies taking a heavy hit.

Elsewhere, shares in Shanghai rose as Chinese traders came back online after a five-day break. Australian equities fell, while Hong Kong and Korean benchmarks advanced. Japanese markets were shut for a public holiday.

