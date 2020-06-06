Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Review: CoolWorks is a portal to seasonal jobs for outdoorsy types

Delicate Arch at Arches National Park in Utah
Arches National Park in Utah is one of the locations with job postings on CoolWorks.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Kathy Kristof
June 6, 2020
5 AM
CoolWorks is a job site primarily aimed at outdoor enthusiasts who are interested in seasonal work in resorts, national parks, farms and ranches.

Expected pay: Varies but generally near minimum wage

Husl$core: $$$$ (scale of five)

Commissions & fees: none

Where: Nationwide

Requirements: Vary by the job, but most jobs involve physical activity — being a camp counselor, ski instructor, dishwasher, cleaner, nature guide, etc. A few may require professional experience in management or bookkeeping

If you’ve ever yearned to spend a season teaching kids to swim or a giving ski lessons, CoolWorks is the site to help you find that job. With part-time and seasonal job listings in almost every state, the site provides free access to a wide range of possibilities. You could work for the National Park Service or a Colorado ski resort. Find a hospitality position on an island or lake. Want to work on a farm or ranch? They’ve got you covered.

To be sure, the jobs are generally labor intensive and not highly paid — the reason for the site’s not-quite-perfect Husl$core. You might be a parking attendant, lift operator, housekeeper, cook or dishwasher, for example. But the locations and perks may make the positions worth considering for those with the time and inclination. (Some jobs include housing and lift tickets, for example.)

Seasonal work is likely to be primarily a young person’s game, but CoolWorks encourages athletic retirees with a yen for adventure to think about these positions too.

Some seasonal workers have said the jobs were life-altering (in a good way). There is no cost to the job seeker, though employers pay a small fee to advertise positions.

If you are looking for jobs in the hospitality industry that are not seasonal and may be better paid, check out Wonolo, Shiftgig and Snagajob. If being a camp counselor appeals to you, you may also want to consider CoachUp. There are also many teaching and tutoring options.

Kristof is the editor of SideHusl.com, an independent site that reviews hundreds of moneymaking opportunities in the gig economy.

Kathy Kristof
