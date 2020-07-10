These 10 Californians lost work to coronavirus. Here’s how they’re hustling to get by

Bellydance teacher Kim Almanzar Mischook leads three Zoom classes a week from her home. (Kim Almanzar Mischook )

Kim Almanzar Mischook, 65, Altadena

Occupation before coronavirus: Belly-dance teacher

With four decades spent hustling in the world of belly dance, Kim Almanzar Mischook is no stranger to pivoting. One challenge she wasn’t prepared for: Zoom.

After stay-at-home orders took effect in March, the Altadena resident was forced to take her classes online.

“As an artist, you need this energy from other people,” Almanzar Mischook, 65, said. “To go from that to Zoom classes, where people are on little screens, it was very different and very strange.”

After bursting onto the L.A. belly-dance scene in the 1970s, Almanzar Mischook appeared in films such as “The Man with Bogart’s Face,” danced at nightclubs in Hollywood and even performed alongside art punk icons the Talking Heads. She eventually became an educator and choreographer, which up until recently had her teaching six days a week at independent studios throughout Los Angeles.

Early in the pandemic, Almanzar Mischook turned the spare bedroom of her home into her teaching studio. Three times a week she put on a headset and attempted to convey the art of belly dance through a screen.

Attempting to teach a practice so steeped in physicality online was unnerving.

“I was almost afraid to go in to teach because I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able do it very well,” she said. “It was more of a new thing than anything else I’ve ever done.”

After weeks of trying to find her flow from home, Almanzar Mischook recently began teaching her Zoom classes back at one of her regular studios, DanceGardenLA. Having a large monitor, more dedicated floor space and technical support has been helpful, she said.

She now teaches twice a week. At first, class sizes were small, with many of her regulars struggling with their own financial instability. Lately, they’ve begun to fill up, attracting 12 students on average paying $19 each. Almanzar Mischook earns 50% of the proceeds for the first 10 students who pop up on her screen, and 60% for 11 students or more.

Before the pandemic, Almanzar Mischook raked in about $20,000 a year. She entered 2020 poised to make more than usual with added choreography and teaching gigs — but that was before everything changed.

Almanzar Mischook’s husband was furloughed from his job as an engineer for iHeartRadio and is now receiving unemployment. Almanzar Mischook has not yet applied, and other than a $100 check she received from Dance Resource Center’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, she hasn’t had any additional source of income since March.

Despite the hardship and fear that come with losing income, Almanzar Mischook said mastering virtual teaching in her 60s has been empowering.

“I always knew I was adaptable, but I surprised myself at how easily I could make that change and now I feel so comfortable with it.”

— Julissa James