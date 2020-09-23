Tesla sues to block Trump tariffs on trade with China

Tesla Inc. has sued to block the Trump administration from collecting tariffs on parts the electric car maker imports from China.

Tesla filed suit Monday in the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, seeking an order declaring the duties unlawful and a refund, with interest, of amounts it has already paid.

The company is challenging actions by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who is named as a defendant in the case. Lighthizer’s office last year denied Tesla’s bid to avoid tariffs of 25% on the Chinese-made computer and display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric car.

At the time, Tesla complained the increased costs imposed by the tariffs would cause it economic harm.

The case is Tesla Inc. vs. U.S., 20-03142, U.S. Court of International Trade (New York).