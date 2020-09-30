L.A.-area Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores fined for coronavirus violations

A state program responsible for protecting the health and safety of workers hit five grocery stores in Los Angeles and Culver City with coronavirus-related citations Wednesday.

California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA, found that a Ralphs in Culver City as well as one in Sherman Oaks each failed to report a worker’s death from COVID-19. A Food 4 Less store allowed too many customers inside, preventing workers from maintaining a recommended six feet of physical distance and putting them at risk for serious illness, the agency said.

In total, four Ralphs stores and one Food 4 Less were cited for failing to protect workers from exposure to coronavirus because they did not update their workplace safety plans to properly address hazards, according to a statement by California’s Department of Industrial Relations.

A Ralphs in Studio City did not install plexiglas barriers between employees and customers in the cheese department. A West Hollywood Ralphs failed to install similar barriers at eight registers. Several locations failed to provide training for their employees on how the virus spreads, how to identify signs and symptoms, and measures to avoid infection.

Advertisement

All five grocery stores cited are owned and operated by Cincinnati-based Kroger. Cal/OSHA has proposed a total of $104,380 in penalties.

In May grocery workers filed complaints through UFCW Local 770, according to a statement by the union. The union said Jackie Mayoral, a worker at a Ralphs on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, was infected with coronavirus in April and pushed for more safety measures inside the store.

More than 20 of the 158 employees at that location tested positive for coronavirus. After the outbreak, Kroger said it would offer testing for its frontline workers. Kroger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

“Grocery retail workers are on the front lines and face a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Cal/OSHA Chief Doug Parker said in a statement. “Employers in this industry must investigate possible causes of employee illness and put in place the necessary measures to protect their staff.”

Grocers aren’t the only companies receiving coronavirus-related citations. In early September, Cal/OSHA saddled an L.A. company with its largest fines to date for coronavirus health violations, announcing more than $200,000 in penalties each for frozen food manufacturer Overhill Farms and its temporary employment agency.

The agency issued its first fines for coronavirus safety violations Sept. 4.