SpaceX capsule with NASA astronauts aboard prepares for landing in Gulf of Mexico

A SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken is just under two hours away from splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico after a more than two-month mission to the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon capsule is expected to splash down around 2:48 p.m. Eastern time near Pensacola. Fla. The crew left the space station Saturday afternoon. A successful landing would cap off its first crewed test mission ever.

It will be the first time in 45 years that astronauts have returned to space via an ocean landing. The last such landing came in July 1975 when an Apollo capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean during the Apollo-Soyuz Test Program mission.

Since then, spacecraft have made landings on terra firma — the space shuttle landed on a runway and the Russian Soyuz capsule lands in Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

After the landing and recovery of the crew and capsule, NASA and SpaceX teams willcomb through the data from the capsule and the flight, and prepare to certify the Crew Dragon craft for future, regular missions to the space station. The first of those missions could happen as soon as September.

In 2014, NASA awarded multibillion-dollar contracts to SpaceX and Boeing Co. to develop craft to transport U.S. astronauts to the space station.

Under those contracts, SpaceX and Boeing design and own the craft and NASA is simply a customer. NASA has said the arrangement lets the agency focus its attention on more ambitious missions to the moon or Mars, while commercial companies take over more routine spaceflight operations in low-Earth orbit, such as carrying cargo or crew members to the space station.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule made its first uncrewed test flight in December, but the spacecraft failed to make it to the space station due to several problems and had to return to Earth days ahead of schedule. Boeing will fly another uncrewed test mission to the space station before launching crew.

Advertisement

Behnken and Hurley are bringing back to Earth about 330 pounds of cargo, most of which is science and sampling hardware. But there was also a special item — an American flag left on the space station by the last space shuttle crew for the next crew launching from the U.S. to retrieve.