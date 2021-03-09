Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Business

Disneyland hopes to reopen by late April as COVID case rates fall in L.A., Orange counties

Visitors at Disneyland in March 2020
Visitors take photos at Disneyland in March 2020, shortly before the park closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Amy Taxin / Associated Press)
By Hugo Martín
Luke Money
Share

Los Angeles and Orange counties appear poised to soon enter a more lenient tier of California’s COVID-19 safety restrictions, paving the way for Disneyland and other Southern California theme parks to reopen.

Shortly before the new information on counties was released Tuesday morning, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said at a shareholders meeting that he hopes the theme parks at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim can open “by late April.” An exact date will be announced later, Chapek added.

According to data released Tuesday by the state, L.A. and Orange counties recorded adjusted coronavirus case rates low enough to exit the strictest purple tier of California’s four-rung reopening roadmap — though the timing of when they can officially do so hinges on how quickly providers can administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents in the state’s most disadvantaged areas.

Advertisement

Once California has given 2 million doses in targeted communities, the state will relax the criteria to move counties from purple to the more permissive red tier. That goal is likely to be met this week.

Disneyland, Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain have been closed for almost a year. The theme parks have pushed Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow them to reopen.

The state updated its reopening rules last week. Under the new rules, theme parks in red-tier counties are allowed to reopen as early as April 1.

For parks in counties in the red tier, capacity will be limited to 15%; the cap rises to 25% once a county progresses to orange and 35% upon reaching the most lenient tier, yellow.

Advertisement

Business

California theme parks won’t profit at 15% capacity. Here’s why they’ll reopen anyway

ANAHEIM, CALIF. -- THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2020: Pinocchio and Tinker Bell greet Disneyland guests in the new daytime parade titled "Magic Happens" of more than 90 dancers on Main Street U.S.A. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Anaheim. Disneyland gave the media and Disneyland guests a sneak peak of the parade that will begin running for the general public Friday, Feb. 28. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Business

California theme parks won’t profit at 15% capacity. Here’s why they’ll reopen anyway

Disneyland and other California theme parks could reopen their outdoor rides and attractions as soon as April 1 if they’re in counties where coronavirus transmission is low enough.

More Coverage

COVID vaccines boost interest in travel. Look out for higher airfares and hotel prices

Officials said theme park attendance will be limited to in-state visitors. Other restrictions will include no indoor dining and limits on indoor rides.

Chapek said Tuesday that reopening the Disney parks will be delayed primarily by the need to recall and train about 10,000 workers.

BusinessCaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Hugo Martín

Hugo Martín covers the travel industries, including airlines and theme parks, for the Los Angeles Times Business section. A native Californian, Martín was part of the Metro staff that won three Pulitzer Prizes in 1993, 1995 and 1998.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement