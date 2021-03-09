Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
L.A., Orange counties dramatically improve COVID rates, await word on major reopenings

A man holding a baby receives a COVID-19 vaccination.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody assistant Brandon Simons receives a COVID-19 vaccine while holding his 1-year-old son, Colton, at a mobile vaccination site at the Pomona Fairplex on Friday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Rong-Gong Lin II
Some of California’s biggest counties are now closer to a wider economic reopening than they’ve been in months, with only a smattering of strategically deployed COVID-19 vaccines standing between them and the ability to resume on-site dining and welcome additional students for on-campus learning.

According to new state data released Tuesday, Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties recorded coronavirus case rates low enough to enable them to escape the strictest, or purple, tier of California’s four-tier reopening roadmap. The timing of when they officially land in a less restrictive category, however, hinges on how quickly vaccine can be administered to residents of some disadvantaged areas.

The magic number of doses is 2 million. Once California has given that many vaccinations in targeted lower-income communities, the state will relax the criteria, which along with the lower case rates will allow those counties to move from purple to the more permissive red tier. The state’s goal is to administer more doses in the areas that fall into the lowest quartile of the California Healthy Places index, a socioeconomic measurement tool.

Disneyland hopes to reopen by late April as COVID case rates fall in L.A., Orange counties

FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1, 2021. The rules announced Friday, March 5, 2021, coincide with baseball's opening day. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)

Disneyland hopes to reopen by late April as COVID case rates fall in L.A., Orange counties

L.A. and Orange counties' decline in the coronavirus spread paves the way for Disneyland and other Southern California theme parks to reopen soon.

Currently, counties must have an adjusted rate at or below 7.0 new coronavirus cases per day per 100,000 people to move into the red tier. After the state hits its 2-million dose goal, which likely will occur this week, counties with a case rate of up to 10 new cases per day per 100,000 people would become eligible for the red tier.

As part of this effort to address inequities in vaccine administration, California is now dedicating 40% of its available supplies for residents in the most disadvantaged areas.

L.A. County, O.C. close to wider reopening of economy as COVID-19 vaccinations climb

Pomona, CA - March 05: Orion Patron, 5, center, watches as Reserve Deputy Adrienne Brod, left, administers a COVID-19 shot to his father Deputy Ronald Patron at a mobile vaccination site established by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for its staff at Fairplex on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Pomona, CA.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County, O.C. close to wider reopening of economy as COVID-19 vaccinations climb

The potentially accelerated opening in parts of Southern California, including Orange County, is possible thanks to a revamp of California's coronavirus reopening blueprint.

That tweaked threshold positions California counties to more quickly lift the most stringent coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and public spaces.

Under the existing criteria, none of L.A., Orange or San Bernardino counties would be in position to advance from the purple tier this week. However, because all three have logged adjusted case rates of fewer than 10 new cases per day per 100,000 people for the past two weeks, it appears they will be allowed to move soon after the state clears its vaccination hurdle.

“Our understanding is that within 48 hours of the state announcing the vaccine trigger has been met, L.A. County — along with other counties with qualifying case rates — would be moved into the red tier and permitted to reopen for additional activities,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a briefing Monday.

California is about 103,000 doses short of meeting its goal, according to the latest available state data.

The most recently released average coronavirus case rates, which are adjusted based on the number of tests performed, were 5.2 in L.A., 6.0 in Orange County and 6.7 in San Bernardino.

How quickly will L.A. restaurants, gyms and schools reopen? Here's what we know

CLAREMONT, CA - People enjoy a meal as restaurants return to outdoor dining in The Village in downtown Claremont on Sunday, January 31, 2021. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

How quickly will L.A. restaurants, gyms and schools reopen? Here's what we know

California has relaxed the threshold for some counties to exit the most restrictive category of the state's four-tier, color-coded reopening roadmap.

Though the red tier is the second-strictest of California’s reopening plan, reaching that category still affords far wider opportunities for business and other activities to resume.

Counties in the red tier can allow indoor restaurant dining and movie theaters to reopen at 25% capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is less. In-person classes also would be allowed to resume for students in grades seven through 12.

Indoor gyms and dance and yoga studios can open at 10% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoor activities at 25% capacity, and nonessential stores and libraries can open at 50% capacity, up from 25%.

State officials also announced last week that amusement parks will be eligible to reopen, with restrictions, in red tier counties starting April 1 — meaning long-shuttered attractions like Disneyland, Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California could be mere weeks away from once again welcoming visitors.

Capacity will be limited to 15% for parks in counties that are in the red tier, with the cap rising to 25% once a county progresses to orange and 35% upon reaching the most lenient tier, yellow. Attendance will be limited to in-state visitors.

The state’s rules serve only as a benchmark, though. Counties have the power to impose additional restrictions — meaning it’s not a given that a region will immediately reopen fully after it meets state requirements.

What you can and can't do after getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 04: Daniel Zanales, LVN, fills syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is prepares to give to patients at the South Central Family Health Center on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. According to David A. Roman Director of Development and Communications at the South Central Family Health Center, "South Central Family Health Center is currently receiving about 100 vaccines per week for its 24,000 patients; we have nearly 4,000 patients ages 65 and older. Our ability to vaccinate the community is predicated on the availability of vaccines, and the manner in which those vaccines are allocated. At the current rate, it would take 240 weeks to vaccinate all our patients, without providing additional vaccines to the community at large. That would be unacceptable by any standard. SCFHC is happy to see that the State of California is making a commitment to ensuring that at least 40% of the vaccines are distributed to low-income and hard to reach populations dominated by African American and Hispanic communities. Making all Community Health Centers key partners in the state's vaccination plan would be a great way to ensure that vaccines are distributed to the people most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowing us to prioritize the vaccination needs of our patients first would go a long way to reducing vaccination barriers. Until the state puts its new plan into action and the vaccines in the hands of Community Health Centers, we believe that inequitable vaccine access for African American and Latino patients will continue to be the norm." (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

What you can and can't do after getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19

It's OK to have small, maskless gatherings indoors if everyone is vaccinated, but the CDC still warns against nonessential travel.
Even without changes to the tier thresholds, nine counties were cleared to move into a less restrictive category this week.

Six — Alameda, Butte, Calaveras, Imperial, Santa Cruz and Solano — moved from the purple tier to the red.

Mariposa and Plumas counties moved from the red tier to the next orange tier, while Alpine County became the sole occupant of the yellow tier.

The progression of counties from tier to tier dovetails with California’s continued emergence from its devastating fall-and-winter coronavirus wave.

Over the last week, California has reported an average of 4,270 new coronavirus cases per day, a 37% decrease from two weeks ago, according to data compiled by The Times.

“We have returned to daily case numbers that are now what we call our pre-surge levels, and this is wonderful news,” Ferrer said. “But it’s critically important to remember that continuing declines are not inevitable.”

The number of coronavirus-positive patients in California’s hospitals has also plummeted, reaching 3,766 on Sunday, with 1,065 in intensive care units.

Both those figures are the lowest since mid-November.

California vs. Florida: Who handled COVID-19 better?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 19: People walk down the beach on April 19, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday that Duval County's beaches would open from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. until 7p.m. after a decrease in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

California vs. Florida: Who handled COVID-19 better?

Florida and California responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in vastly different ways, but comparing outcomes isn't so simple. Here's what the numbers tell us.

Along with the imminently reachable 2-million dose threshold, state officials have set a further goal of administering a total of 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents in targeted communities.

Once that happens, the state will further rewrite its reopening blueprint to make it easier for counties to enter both the orange and yellow tiers.

The threshold to progress to orange would be relaxed from a requirement of under 4.0 daily new cases per 100,0000 residents to under 6.0. Entering the yellow tier would necessitate an adjusted case rate below 2.0 daily new cases per 100,000 people, compared with the current requirement of less than 1.0.

It’s unclear how long it will take to hit the 4-million dose mark. Over the last week, providers throughout California have administered an average of 203,566 doses per day statewide, Times data show.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state is seeing “more and more progress every day as we’re reopening our economy and reopening our schools safely for in-person public instruction.”

“The light truly is bright at the end of this tunnel,” he said during a briefing in Tulare County.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 VaccinesCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

