Theme parks can reopen with indoor rides — but lines must be outdoors

California theme parks that reopen this spring can operate some indoor rides but must queue up visitors outdoors and require that all parkgoers and workers wear face coverings, except when eating and drinking, according to newly released public health rules.

The state Department of Public Health guidelines for theme park attractions were released less than a week before the state’s April 1 reopening date for theme parks under revised COVID-19 rules. Parks that open Thursday will be limited to no more than 15% of maximum capacity until coronavirus cases in the county that is home to the parks drop further.

In Southern California, only Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has announced plans to open Thursday. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park plan to open April 30. Universal Studios Hollywood plans to open in late April and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park plans to open some time in May.

A coalition of theme park operators has been pressing Gov. Gavin Newsom for months to release detailed guidelines to help parks plan which rides they can reopen after Thursday and what health and safety guidelines must be enforced.

A spokesperson for the California Attractions and Parks Assn. could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Among the guidelines released Friday are:

Parks must create a weekly coronavirus testing program for workers

Face coverings must be worn at all times by workers and guests except when eating and drinking

Performers who cannot wear a mask in the park must remain at least six feet away from all other persons

Only in-state visitors will be allowed and visiting groups cannot include members of more than three households

Indoor rides are limited to no more than 15 minutes in duration

Queues must be outdoors and guests from different households must stand six feet apart

Guests from the same household must be boarded on ride vehicles together; guests from different households should be at least six feet apart in the rides

Attractions must be closed if there is a high number of riders losing face masks during the ride

Face coverings must be offered to riders who lose their covering during a ride

Eating and drinking will be allowed only in designated areas, not in queues.

The guidelines that allow indoor rides to reopen signal good news for Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood, where many of the most popular rides transport visitors into indoor structures with 3-D visual effects and animatronics. That includes the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Studios and Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland.

But a handful of other indoor rides last longer than 15 minutes, violating the state’s new rules, including Disneyland’s “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” which runs for 18 minutes, according to Touringplans.com, a website that collects theme park data. The ride, which transports parkgoers into battle with the evil First Order, opened January 2020, only two months before the pandemic forced theme parks statewide to close in March.