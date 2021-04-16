NASA picks SpaceX to create system to land astronauts on the moon

Elon Musk’s SpaceX won a NASA contract to develop a system for landing astronauts on the moon, beating out fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and a unit of Leidos Holdings Inc.

NASA awarded the lander contract Friday after 10 months of development work. The plan by SpaceX — which is based in Hawthorne and whose full name is Space Exploration Technologies Corp. — depends on refining its Starship vehicle and Super Heavy rocket, which are also in development, as a fully integrated lunar landing system, Musk said last year.

The Starship craft is nearing its fifth test; the previous four suffered mishaps including fires and an explosion.

The lunar-lander contract deepens SpaceX’s increasingly crucial relationship with NASA, which already uses the company’s Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon capsules to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. The lunar lander is a crucial aspect of NASA’s Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions.

The Washington Post, which reported earlier on the contract, said it was valued at $2.9 billion. Bezos also owns the newspaper.

The Blue Origin team also included Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Draper, an engineering and avionics firm. Dynetics, a unit of Leidos, was the other company that had won a preliminary contract to develop a lander.

NASA budgeted $967 million for work by the three teams over 10 months, starting in May 2020. The Trump administration tasked NASA with returning astronauts to the moon’s South Pole in 2024. President Biden could revise that schedule.