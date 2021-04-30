Photos: Disneyland visitors get out their mouse ears and flock back to the park

Break out those mouse ears — the house that Mickey built is open.

Eager parkgoers began lining up hours before Disneyland’s official 9 a.m. opening time, and a cheer greeted the announcement that the temperature-check station would start processing them for admission about an hour early. To prevent crowding in Disneyland’s Main Street area, park employees waved in the admitted guests and invited them to freely roam the grounds.

In the 66-year history of Disneyland, the theme park has been shut for extreme circumstances only a few times — after the assassination of President Kennedy and following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, for example — but before the pandemic struck in March 2020, none of those closures lasted longer than a day.

First in

The first park visitors are on the run inside Disneyland as the theme park reopens for the first time in more than a year. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Emotions run high

Park visitors get emotional inside Disneyland. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A couple recreates the famous Alfred Eisenstaedt V-J Day photo as they arrive at the park. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Getting cast members fired up

Walt Disney Co. Executive Chairman Bob Iger elbow-bumps a park employee before the reopening. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Camera ready

Employees record the moment as the park prepares to reopen. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

