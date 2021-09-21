What homes can you buy for $1 million in L.A.? Here’s a look

Over the course of the pandemic, 15 L.A. neighborhoods joined the million-dollar club, in which the majority of homes are valued at more than $1 million. Depending on where you’re looking, that sum can buy a four-bedroom spot with 3,000 square feet or a two-bedroom bungalow with only one bathroom.

Take a look at what $1 million buys right now in six L.A. neighborhoods.

Van Nuys

As the San Fernando Valley’s most populous neighborhood, Van Nuys always has plenty of homes on the market. There’s also plenty of deals; older properties sell for as low as $600,000, but newly renovated spots, such as the home below, will usually hit $1 million.

This sleek single-story home that was recently remodeled in Van Nuys is a typical example of what $1 million buys right now in L.A.

(Keller Williams Realty)

The house: Sold as a fixer-upper earlier this year, this single-story spot has a completely new look with a sleek black-and-white exterior and designer finishes — most notably in the kitchen. There’s an outdoor living room in the back, which descends to a sizable swath of lawn.

The address: 7028 Firmament Ave., Van Nuys, 91406

The price: $999,000

The specs: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,400 square feet

The agent: Henghame Abaghi of Keller Williams Realty Calabasas

West L.A.

The boundaries of West L.A. are sometimes disputed, but The Times’ Mapping L.A. defines it as the residential area just east of the 405 Freeway sandwiched between Sawtelle and Century City. Its beach proximity automatically means higher price tags, but if you’re fine with around 1,000 square feet, there are multiple options around $1 million.

Near the Santa Monica Airport, this two-bedroom bungalow enters to a bright open floor plan with white walls and hardwood floors. (Hilton & Hyland)

The house: Right down the road from the Santa Monica Airport, this two-bedroom bungalow enters to a bright open floor plan with white walls and hardwood floors. The back patio adds an accessory dwelling unit that can be used as a bedroom or office.

The address: 11809 Gateway Blvd., Los Angeles, 90064

The price: $1.099 million

The specs: Two bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,151 square feet

The agents: Bjorn Farrugia and Alphonso Lascano of Hilton & Hyland

La Cienega Heights

Offering easy access to the ocean and 10 Freeway, La Cienega Heights is one of the Westside’s more affordable neighborhoods — especially compared with affluent Beverlywood, which sits just north.

This 95-year-old abode was recently remodeled to a more modern style. (Charmaine David)

The house: Lush landscaping surrounds this 95-year-old abode, which was recently remodeled to a more modern style. String lights and drought-tolerant gardens make the outdoor living areas as chic as the indoor ones.

The address: 8864 Guthrie Ave., Los Angeles, 90034

The price: $995,000

The specs: Two bedrooms and one bathroom in 867 square feet

The agents: Abigail Dotson and Anasuya Engel of Figure 8 Realty

Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights, a historically Latino neighborhood known for its good food and central location, has become more expensive due to gentrification in recent years — but $1 million still goes a long way. Most homes there list for between $500,000 and $800,000, so seven-digits will often buy more than 2,000 square feet.

This two-story home takes in city views from plenty of windows and an upper-level deck. (Keller Williams)

The house: Perched on a hill, this two-story home takes in city views from plenty of windows and an upper-level deck. Highlights include bamboo floors, skylights and a den with a wet bar.

The address: 1235 Stone St., Los Angeles, 90063

The price: $979,000

The specs: Four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,075 square feet

The agent: Travis Zidek of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills

San Pedro

Home to the Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro is a natural hub for the shipping and fishing industries. It has seen a healthy dose of new construction in recent years, but older homes are available from $800,000 and up.

This 1920s home in sits on a corner lot and ascends to a spacious rooftop deck. (West Shores Realty)

The house: Recently relisted with a lower price, this 1920s home sits on a corner lot and ascends to a spacious rooftop deck. The listing itself is a looker, as one of the rooms essentially serves as a shrine to the Lakers.

The address: 1492 W. Sepulveda St., San Pedro, 90732

The price: $995,000

The specs: Three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,513 square feet

The agent: Marlene Silva of West Shores Realty

Woodland Hills

A million-dollar neighborhood as of November, Woodland Hills offers a quiet escape from the city on L.A.’s western border. Its homes, scattered throughout the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, vary widely in price, starting at $800,000 and rising beyond $3 million.

This Woodland Hills home takes full advantage of the hillside setting with multiple decks and gardens across the quarter-acre grounds. (AI_international)

The house: Billed as a “mountain retreat,” this scenic home spans two stories with a separate level for storage down below. It takes full advantage of the hillside setting with multiple decks and gardens across the quarter-acre grounds.

The address: 4180 Rosario Road, Woodland Hills, 91364

The price: $1.05 million

The specs: Two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,432 square feet

The agent: Cindy Royall Libonati of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty