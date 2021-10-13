Photos: Gridlock at L.A. ports as dozens of ships idle off the coast

President Biden announced Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles would operate around the clock to alleviate a logistical bottleneck that has left dozens of container ships idling off the California coast and Americans waiting longer to get products manufactured overseas.

Longshoremen will work through the night and major retailers and shipping companies have pledged to clear cargo off the docks faster than before, changes that are intended to speed the flow of toys, electronics and other gifts to American doorsteps during the holiday season.

“Today’s announcement has the potential to be a game changer,” Biden said as he acknowledged that people are worrying about whether everything from “toasters to sneakers to bicycles to bedroom furniture” was going to be available.

Container ships docked at the Ports of Los Angeles wait to be unload on Wednesday. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of containers are unloaded from ships at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, while dozens of large container ships wait to offshore Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Dozens of container ships sit off the coast of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, waiting to be unloaded Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A sailboat sails by one of the dozens of container ships siting off the coast of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of containers are unloaded from a ship at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Dozens of container ships sit off the coast of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A truck driver checks his cargo as the Port of Los Angeles is set to begin operating around the clock. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Cargo trucks wait in long lines to enter the port. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)