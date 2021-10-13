Business

Photos: Gridlock at L.A. ports as dozens of ships idle off the coast

Container ships wait outside the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach waiting to unload on Wednesday.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
By Carolyn Cole
Jason ArmondAllen J. Schaben
President Biden announced Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles would operate around the clock to alleviate a logistical bottleneck that has left dozens of container ships idling off the California coast and Americans waiting longer to get products manufactured overseas.

Longshoremen will work through the night and major retailers and shipping companies have pledged to clear cargo off the docks faster than before, changes that are intended to speed the flow of toys, electronics and other gifts to American doorsteps during the holiday season.

“Today’s announcement has the potential to be a game changer,” Biden said as he acknowledged that people are worrying about whether everything from “toasters to sneakers to bicycles to bedroom furniture” was going to be available.

Container ships docked at the Ports of Los Angeles wait to be unload on Wednesday.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of containers are unloaded from ships at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
Thousands of containers are unloaded from ships at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, while dozens of large container ships wait to offshore Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Dozens of container ships sit off the coast of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, waiting to be unloaded Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A sailboat sails by one of the dozens of container ships siting off the coast of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of containers are unloaded from a ship at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Dozens of container ships sit off the coast of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A truck driver checks his cargo as the Port of Los Angeles is set to begin operating around the clock.
A truck driver checks his cargo as the Port of Los Angeles is set to begin operating around the clock.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Cargo trucks wait in long lines to enter the port.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Cargo ships waitto enter the port on Wednesday in San Pedro,
Cargo ships waitto enter the port on Wednesday in San Pedro,
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Carolyn Cole

Carolyn Cole is a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Her coverage of the civil crisis in Liberia won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. Cole has been named U.S. newspaper photographer of the year three times. Cole grew up in California and Virginia, before attending the University of Texas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She went on to earn a master of art’s degree from Ohio University.

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

