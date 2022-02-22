Ukraine crisis could send California gas prices even higher

Gas prices are higher than ever, and with tensions on the rise between Ukraine and Russia, there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.

The average price paid for a gallon of regular gas across California hit a record high of $4.742 on Tuesday, according to the American Automobile Assn. That figure is the highest in the country and more than a dollar higher than the national average, which currently sits at $3.531 a gallon.

For context, today’s number of $4.742 is three cents higher than last week’s average, and 10 cents higher than last month’s average. One year ago today, gas prices hovered around $3.573 a gallon in the state.

Now, many forecasters are expecting the average price to top $5 a gallon sooner rather than later.

Chief among the reasons for the nationwide climb in gas prices is the threat of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of petroleum and other crude oil, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

As the country takes steps toward a potential invasion of its former satellite republic, some fear it could cut off oil exports after sanctions by the U.S. and Europe, causing prices to skyrocket further.

Whatever transpires in Eastern Europe, a unique set of factors will likely result in California prices remaining significantly higher than the national average.

California maintains its own standards around the formulation of gasoline sold in the state, rules that are intended to reduce pollution. The cleaner gas is more expensive to produce, and few refineries outside the state are able to make it. There are also no interstate pipelines carrying gasoline into California, meaning all imports must come by ship or truck, both of which are more costly.

The jump in fuel prices comes as Californians start planning for spring break vacations. Road trips have become increasingly popular travel options since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but rising gasoline prices may tilt the balance toward air travel or so-called staycations.

A recent study by Outdoorsy, a recreational vehicle rental site, found that the number of long-distance road trips — defined as trips between 100 and 500 miles made in a personal vehicle — averaged around 72 million in the last two years. That’s up from 60 million per week in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.