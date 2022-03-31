Results of Amazon workers’ second Alabama union vote hinge on federal hearing

A redo vote on unionizing by Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse resulted in most votes rejecting a union. But with many contested ballots, the vote was too close to call. The final result will be litigated in a federal labor board hearing to be scheduled in the next few weeks.

According to the tally of uncontested votes, workers at the Bessemer warehouse narrowly rejected unionizing, with 993 votes against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, and 875 votes in favor of joining.

The number of challenged ballots, 416, is larger than the margin by which the union lost, meaning that the National Labor Relations Board will hold a hearing to decide whether any challenged ballots should be reviewed and counted, which could change the result of the election.

Unfair labor practice charges have been filed in this case, the NLRB said, and a regional office of the board is investigating the charges to determine whether they have merit.

Advertisement

The results of the count will not be certified until the board processes any objections filed by Amazon or the union contesting the election in the coming days, NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said in a statement.

A high-profile union drive led by the RWDSU at the facility in Alabama failed last year, representing a big blow to a broader campaign to organize Amazon workers. The drive still had been the closest Amazon workers anywhere in the U.S. had come to forming a union. And organizers alleged the company had illegally interfered with the vote, leading the federal labor board to investigate and order a new election in November.

Organizing efforts continue in other parts of the country. A vote count for a union election at a facility in Staten Island is underway, with the RDWSU holding a firm lead.

Amazon workers at a third warehouse known as LDJ5, also on Staten Island, will vote on whether to form a union next month; they will cast their ballots beginning April 25.

