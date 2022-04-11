Elon Musk’s Q&A with Twitter staff is canceled after he declined board seat
Elon Musk is no longer hosting a question-and-answer session with Twitter Inc. employees this week since he isn’t taking a board seat at the social media company.
The world’s wealthiest person was scheduled to join Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal for an “ask-me-anything” meeting with Twitter staff after the company announced last week that Musk had acquired a stake of more than 9% and would join the board.
Twitter’s largest investor, billionaire Elon Musk, is reversing course and will no longer join the company’s board of directors.
But the meeting was canceled after Musk decided not to take a seat. Employees have the day off Monday for a regular, monthly day of rest the company provides. The break is well-timed as several people described the vibe as “super-stressed.”
The sudden change of heart over the board seat ignited renewed speculation about Musk’s intentions for Twitter. By not joining the board, Musk is no longer subject to a standstill agreement that would have capped his stake at 14.9%.
