Elon Musk’s Q&A with Twitter staff is canceled after he declined board seat

Elon Musk is no longer hosting a question-and-answer session with Twitter Inc. employees this week since he isn’t taking a board seat at the social media company.

The world’s wealthiest person was scheduled to join Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal for an “ask-me-anything” meeting with Twitter staff after the company announced last week that Musk had acquired a stake of more than 9% and would join the board.

But the meeting was canceled after Musk decided not to take a seat. Employees have the day off Monday for a regular, monthly day of rest the company provides. The break is well-timed as several people described the vibe as “super-stressed.”

The sudden change of heart over the board seat ignited renewed speculation about Musk’s intentions for Twitter. By not joining the board, Musk is no longer subject to a standstill agreement that would have capped his stake at 14.9%.