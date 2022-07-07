Universal Studios is updating an attraction for a movie that hasn’t yet been released

Universal Studios Hollywood is known for theme park attractions that pay homage to movies that have been fan favorites for years.

The park’s Studio Tour attraction includes movie scenes from Steven Spielberg’s 2005 “War of the Worlds,” the creepy house from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 “Psycho” and Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 “Back to the Future.”

But Universal Studios plans to break that routine later this month by adding a scene from a movie that will open to the public on the same day that the new attraction opens in the park.

In Hollywood, it’s called cross promotion. In the theme park world, it’s a once-rare occurrence that is becoming more common.

Last year, Disneyland completed and opened an overhaul of its Jungle Cruise attraction around the same time the Disney movie “Jungle Cruise” was opening in theaters. A few months after Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror movie, “Us,” was released by Universal Pictures, Universal Studios Hollywood added a Halloween attraction to its annual Halloween Horror Night’s event. At Disney California Adventure Park, a 12-acre expansion called Cars Land opened in 2012, a year after the Disney Pixar sequel, “Cars 2,” opened in theaters.

The latest Universal Pictures movie directed by Peele, “Nope” is set to open July 22. On that day, a scene from the movie will be added to the Studio Tour attraction that gives park-goers a tram ride through several movie sets, including the 1975 classic “Jaws.” Peele’s last three movies were produced through Universal Pictures, a subsidiary of the company that operates Universal Studios Hollywood.

The trams on the Studio Tour attraction will drive past what is known in the movie “Nope” as Jupiter’s Claim, a family-fun theme park that becomes a pivotal location as the film’s characters investigate unexplained phenomena. No existing scene will be removed from the tram ride to make way for the latest addition, according to park representatives.